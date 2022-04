Grab a rope and head out to the Lincoln County Fairgrounds on Saturday for a two-person goat roping competition and casino night. The Lincoln County Ag Society fundraiser offers fun in the arena that begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate and are available at ticketsource.us/ticketsalesne or on the facebook.com/lincofair page.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NE ・ 24 DAYS AGO