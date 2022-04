“Girl from the North Country,” the Depression-era drama set to the songs of Bob Dylan, will reopen on Broadway this spring, a little more than three months after going on hiatus because of virus concerns. The cast announced in a social video Friday that the musical will return to the Belasco Theatre for 50 performances only, beginning April 29 until June 11. “We are so thrilled to bring this incredible production...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 21 DAYS AGO