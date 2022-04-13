ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea’s Levi Colwill has starred at Huddersfield, is rated as ‘next Rio’, but could be set for Stamford Bridge exit

By Jon Boon
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

CHELSEA may not get to see the best of Levi Colwill.

The talented youngster, 19, has been a revelation on-loan at Huddersfield Town, as The Terriers push for promotion from the Championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXarC_0f7tX0E500
Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill has become a key player at Huddersfield Credit: Getty

His form, and current situation with the Blues, has alerted Premier League clubs that he could be available in the summer.

Everton, Leicester City, and Southampton are all keeping tabs on the centre-half, dubbed the 'next Rio Ferdinand'.

And it could be that Colwill leaves Stamford Bridge and establishes himself as an England international, just like his pal Marc Guehi has done some eight miles away at Crystal Palace.

First team opportunity

Southampton-born, Colwill joined the Blues as an U9 and thrived through Chelsea's youth set-up.

He turned heads in the U18s, as well the U23s before the club decided that they needed to keep hold of their prized asset.

In 2021, he signed a four-year deal and was promised a loan deal to get some valuable first team experience with senior pros, who he'd only come up against playing in the EFL Trophy.

Huddersfield gave him that opportunity, installing the 6ft2in defender into their backline.

It's fair to say, he hasn't looked back - appearing 27 times and helping the club cement their place in the playoff positions.

Unlike Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori, Colwill will be hopeful of getting his club promoted to the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

Just like Rio

His presence from a defensive point of view has stood out, and he's efficient in the tackle and comfortable in the air.

But where Colwill really stands out is on the deck.

He reads the game beautifully, and like central defenders of the modern era he's comfortable bringing the ball out.

His performances have led to comparisons to Rio Ferdinand, by none other than Rio's brother, Anton.

"When I’ve looked at him and watched him, the first thing I saw was his presence, his stature, his build," he said.

"For someone so young, 19 years old, to have the stature he’s got. He looks like he plays with an older head, which is also a good thing as a centre-back.

"Blessed to be left-footed, there’s not many left-footed centre-backs about.

"The ball at his feet is a major, major asset to his armoury.

"He’s very good on the ball, he’s calm and collected, he’s assertive with his passing, he’s someone that can start attacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cJU5C_0f7tX0E500
Bringing the ball out of defence is one of Colwill's many attributes Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29qEhg_0f7tX0E500
Colwill in action for England's U21 side last month Credit: Rex

"When you look at a modern day centre-back he’s got everything to go to the very top.

"The word Rolls-Royce was associated with Rio, and he’s got similar attributes to Rio."

Colwill's future is currently in the balance.

Chelsea are reportedly braced for a number of approaches for their wonderkid.

So, it's a question of how they can fit him in.

Already a crowded position in the squad, some space will be filled up when Andreas Christensen leaves in the summer.

The ageless Thiago Silva doesn't appear to be slowing down, while Trevoh Chalobah has impressed at times.

While Antonio Rudiger's contract talks are still up in the air, following a breakdown in discussions.

Chelsea however may be tempted to cash in now.

Whatever he decides, there are plenty of suitors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdxjC_0f7tX0E500
His performances at Huddersfield Town have earned Colwill comparisons with Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0leJXZ_0f7tX0E500
With his future up in the air, Chelsea would loathe to lose Colwill Credit: Getty

Aware of his ability in Chelsea's youth teams, Frank Lampard is believed to be interested in bringing him to Goodison Park.

Southampton want to add him to their collection ex-Chelsea youths, having already seen success with Tino Livramento.

If he does decide to leave, Chelsea's loss will certainly be their gain.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Roberto Firmino scores twice as Liverpool set up a Champions League semi-final date with Villarreal by beating Benfica 6-4 on aggregate... with Reds surviving a late rally from Portuguese side

At the end it was Liverpool who were through to another Champions League semi-final but the Benfica players who gathered in front of their supporters taking the acclaim. Portuguese football is not what it was and as such a draw at Anfield represents a career highlight. As Benfica’s white shirts...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erik ten Hag to Manchester United carries risk for both club and manager

Erik ten Hag will be busy this weekend. Ajax are playing PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB Cup final on Sunday and hope to lift the first half of a league and cup double that would bring four and a half successful years under their current manager to a fitting end. After forging a reputation as one of Europe’s top coaches with two Eredivisie crowns, two cups and that run to the Champions League semi-finals, Ten Hag wants to leave Amsterdam on not merely good but triumphant terms. His focus will be on the final.Video analysis is a key component of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Levi
Person
Thiago Silva
The Independent

Antonio Conte set to be in Tottenham dugout despite positive Covid test

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is expected to take charge of Saturday’s match against Brighton despite testing positive for Covid-19.Conte tested positive at the weekend and has been “appropriately distancing” to avoid spreading the virus, according to the Premier League side.Tottenham expect the Italian to be symptom-free in time for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at home to Brighton.Conte’s pre-match press conference will now take place on Thursday via Zoom, rather than in-person at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground in Enfield.Tottenham are currently fourth in the table following a run of four straight wins, the most recent a 4-0 victory at Aston Villa on Saturday.PA Read More Johnson and Sunak issued Partygate fines by police
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huddersfield Town#U9#The Premier League
Yardbarker

Watch: Bowen adds West Ham’s third in emphatic Europa League display

Jarrod Bowen scored West Ham’s third, adding to an already impressive, dominant display from the London club. After holding The Hammers to a draw away from home, Lyon would have been hoping to take the game to West Ham in the home leg. First-half goals from Craig Dawson and...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Mason Mount Included in Champions League XI Despite Chelsea's European Exit

Mason Mount has been included in the Champions League Team of the Quarter-Finals despite Chelsea's European exit. Chelsea's valiant effort at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night that nearly saw them complete a Madrid miracle to complete a stunning comeback was shattered in the 80th minute after they went three goals ahead against Real.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Chelsea star set to join one of Manchester United, PSG, or Tottenham

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger is set to join one of Manchester United, PSG, or Tottenham. Rudiger’s contract is due to expire in the summer, and due to restrictions placed against the Chelsea ownership, they are currently unable to extend his contract. Sport are now reporting that it is between...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
389K+
Followers
18K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy