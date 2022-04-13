ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Can you work out what these mind-blowing iPhone photos REALLY are?

By Sean Keach
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iXK5d_0f7tWxJc00

APPLE has revealed its 10 best 'Shot on iPhone' photos for 2022 – with a big twist.

This year the challenge focused on close-quarters photos snapped with the iPhone's new Macro feature, and they put all of our Instagram pics to shame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccVOO_0f7tWxJc00
Sea glass captured on an iPhone 13 Pro Max by Guido Cassanelli from Buenos Aires, Argentina Credit: Apple / Guido Cassanelli
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWe95_0f7tWxJc00
Tiny cells of a leaf during golden hour captured on an iPhone 13 Pro by Trevor Collins from Boston, USA Credit: Apple / Trevor Collins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnNZb_0f7tWxJc00
A colourful flower captured on an iPhone 13 Pro by Abhik Mondal from New Milford, USA Credit: Apple / Abhik Mondal

The challenge was announced back in January, and was open to absolutely anyone with an iPhone.

Apple's only real catch was that contestants had to use the Macro camera feature, which is only available on the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Tens of thousands of photos were entered by snap-happy iPhone owners.

And Apple has now revealed the 10 winners for its first Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge.

A panel of international judges hand-picked by Apple cast their discerning eyes over the lot.

They were looking for the ability of a macro snap to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary.

The top 10 winners came form the USA, China, Hungary, India, Italy, Spain and Thailand.

And the best photos revealed tiny details that would be missed by the naked eye.

This included tiny snowflakes on a dog's hair and dewdrops on a spiderweb.

All of the winning photos will be featured on Apple.com, Apple's Instagram account, as well as billboards in select cities around the world.

One particularly impressive shot of a leaf captured by graphic designer Trevor Collins from Boston, USA astounded judges.

World-famous photographer and Apple judge Peter McKinnon said: "The reason I like this so much is the obvious layering. The depth of field created with the iPhone here very clearly shows you what the focal point is.

"And represents a fantastic example of how good the software is at completely isolating the foreground, leaving the background blurry.

"A perfect example of computational depth of field."

You can find the remaining eight winning photos at the bottom of this article.

iPhone macro trick

So how does the Macro feature work?

On the new iPhone 13 Pro models, there's a revamped camera system.

This includes an Ultra Wide camera with a "much wider" f/1.8 aperture.

There's also a new autofocus system, and 92% improvement to low-light photography – for brighter and sharper images.

Apple has combined the new lens, improved autofocus and some computational tricks to allow the iPhone to capture macro images.

To use the macro feature, make sure to get very close to the subject – up to two inches away.

Then make sure the primary focus point is near the centre of the frame.

Tap an area to set a specific focus point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSkkl_0f7tWxJc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fx0Jo_0f7tWxJc00

And then capture your stunning macro image with a tap of the screen.

Check out the rest of the winners below...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QvmA5_0f7tWxJc00
A strawberry in a vase of soda water captured on an iPhone 13 Pro by Ashley Lee from San Francisco, USA Credit: Apple / Ashley Lee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vchAL_0f7tWxJc00
A drop of water on a lily captured on an iPhone 13 Pro Max by Daniel Olah from Budapest, Hungary Credit: Apple / Daniel Olah
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7y6f_0f7tWxJc00
A sun-kissed tulip captured on an iPhone 13 Pro Max by Hojisan from Chongqing, China Credit: Apple / Hojisan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uM7RD_0f7tWxJc00
A tiny drop of water on a leaf captured on an iPhone 13 Pro Max by Jirasak Panpiansin from Chaiyaphum City, Thailand Credit: Apple / Jirasak Panpiansin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmS20_0f7tWxJc00
A cavernous hibiscus flower captured on an iPhone 13 Pro by Marco Colletta from Taranto, Italy Credit: Apple / Marco Colletta
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eh38r_0f7tWxJc00
Dewdrops on a spiderweb captured on an iPhone 13 Pro by Prajwal Chougule from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India Credit: Apple / Prajwal Chougule
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S54ij_0f7tWxJc00
Snowflakes on puppy hair captured on an iPhone 13 Pro by Tom Reeves from New York City, USA Credit: Apple / Tom Reeves
  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Apps You Need To Remove From Your iPhone Immediately–They’re Ruining Your iPhone!

Great apps are what make your iPhone experience even better. From navigation apps to fun streaming apps that allow you to pass the time no matter where you roam, there is no shortage of apps that you can download in seconds and add to your collection. But it’s equally as important to know which apps are taxing on your phone’s battery or can snatch data and pose privacy concerns. Tech Expert Robert Welch, the CEO of Projector1, shares the three apps you need to remove from your iPhone immediately — they’re ruining your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete This One App On Your iPhone To Increase Its Battery Life

When your iPhone battery dies after a few hours and renders your phone impossible to use for most of the day, you know you have unresolved tech issues on your hands. You don’t have to (and shouldn’t) be satisfied with a less-than-stellar phone experience, especially given the fact that you invested a lot in your phone. One way to instantly increase battery power is by simply trimming certain apps off of your device. And although deleting apps can be painful, you will get used to not having them AND can benefit from a better overall iPhone experience when your phone is free of these battery-sucking culprits. Apple experts say you should delete this one app on your iPhone to increase its battery life.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Popular App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone, According To Security Experts–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to choosing which apps to download and which to keep off your phone, considering your security and privacy is crucial. Some of the most popular apps are also, unfortunately, complete data hogs. And if your goal is to protect your iPhone investment for as long as possible, while also protecting your personal information, it’s wise to keep certain downloads off of your device. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, this is the one popular app you should never download to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Block unwanted callers on your iPhone

If you are receiving unwanted calls on your iPhone from unknown third parties, companies or old acquaintances you would prefer not to staying contact with. You will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to block numbers and unwanted calls on your iPhone from those that are trying to sell you bogus products or services or simply becoming an annoyance. This quick guide below will show you how to block a number on iPhone using just a few settings, freeing you from any unwanted calls, old acquaintances and annoying sales calls that can distract you during your day.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Photography#Iphone Owners#Smart Phone#Ios#Macro#Iphone Macro Challenge#Apple Com
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy owners, beware! Nasty flaw allowed hackers to wipe your phone's data

A newly discovered vulnerability dubbed "CVE-2022-22292" allowed hackers to make phone calls, install and delete apps, weaken HTTPS security by downloading arbitrary root certificates, and deploy factory resets (i.e., wiping all of your data) on Samsung phones. Kryptowire, a mobile security and privacy solutions company, found the critical security flaw...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

‘I’m A Tech Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

That app you just downloaded can seem like a lot of fun at first — or it may be one of the more convenient and practical apps you’ve ever used. But, unbeknownst to you, it could also be the source of myriad privacy and security woes. Some apps are simply worse for your security than others, and knowing which apps are suspect amongst tech experts is a good way to avoid giving away data you never intended to part ways with. Tech Expert Venessa Ezekiel, the Lead Editor at Oofloo, says this is the one app she recommends all iPhone users delete immediately to boost your security and privacy.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
Country
Spain
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
komando.com

Apple to pay nearly $15M in iCloud refunds – See if you’re eligible

Mobile phones have excellent features these days, but more significant storage requirements come with technology upgrades. If you only have 64GB of internal storage, it will fill to the brim with photos and videos in no time. Tap or click here for what to do if your iCloud or Google storage is full.
TECHNOLOGY
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Android Central

Google was quietly collecting your Messages and Phone app data

This article has been updated to make it clear that Google Messages transmits a partial SHA256 hash, making it possible to determine the message content only in the case of short texts. What you need to know. A new study found that the Messages and Phone apps were quietly sending...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

‘We’ve been trying warn you for so many decades’: Nasa climate scientist breaks down in tears at protest

In an emotional speech last week in Los Angeles, Nasa scientist Peter Kalmus implored people to listen to the dire warnings of climate change experts.“We’re going to lose everything,” Kalmus said in a video of the moment. “And we’re not joking, we’re not lying, we’re not exaggerating.”Dr Kalmus, a climate scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, was participating in a protest organized by Scientist Rebellion as part of a global day of action by scientists around the world. His protest in LA involved scientists chaining themselves to the doors of a JPMorgan Chase building.“I’m here because scientists...
ADVOCACY
TechRadar

Can I really ditch my work laptop for a Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck is an awesome bit of kit, which hopefully everyone will have known after reading my review, and a big part of that is that it's not 'only' a handheld console - it's a handheld computer. So, not only can it play a huge library of Steam games,...
VIDEO GAMES
The Next Web

Apple’s planning to lease you iPhones — and I have questions

It’s no secret Apple continually ships boatloads of iPhones every year; it sold 239 million units in 2021, according to analysts. But the company feels it can sell even more — and it apparently has a new idea to do that. According to a report by Bloomberg, the...
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
389K+
Followers
18K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy