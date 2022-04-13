Marie Manning running for Alabama State School Board

Jeff Klein, a former Auburn quarterback and Loachapoka High School coach and teacher, died Wednesday, according to a statement from his wife, Adrienne Coley Klein. He was 43. “Surrounded by his loved ones, at 2:36 pm this afternoon the love of my life was called home,” his wife wrote in a post on CaringBridge.org on Wednesday. “His passing was peaceful and immediately followed the ceasing of life support. After two long and painful days, I finally get to see our precious boys. Please continue to pray the Lord would grant me the words and wisdom on how to talk to my babies about how our lives have been completely changed.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO