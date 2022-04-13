ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

Marie Manning running for Alabama State School Board

By Staff
alreporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetired St. Clair County Superintendent Marie Manning is a candidate for the District 6 slot on the Alabama State School board when Republicans choose their nominee in the May 24th Republican Primary election. “I’m running...

www.alreporter.com

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Alabama schools’ superintendent shuffle

PIKE ROAD, Ala. — The leader of an Alabama school district is leaving to take the same job in a different district. Alexander City schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford has been named as the new superintendent of Pike Road schools in eastern Montgomery County. The Pike Road School Board...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
City
Talladega, AL
Saint Clair County, AL
Government
County
Saint Clair County, AL
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Opelika-Auburn News

Former Auburn quarterback, Loachapoka coach Jeff Klein dies

Jeff Klein, a former Auburn quarterback and Loachapoka High School coach and teacher, died Wednesday, according to a statement from his wife, Adrienne Coley Klein. He was 43. “Surrounded by his loved ones, at 2:36 pm this afternoon the love of my life was called home,” his wife wrote in a post on CaringBridge.org on Wednesday. “His passing was peaceful and immediately followed the ceasing of life support. After two long and painful days, I finally get to see our precious boys. Please continue to pray the Lord would grant me the words and wisdom on how to talk to my babies about how our lives have been completely changed.”
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

‘High-stepper’ Kay Ivey has gone off the deep end

This is an opinion cartoon. And now, a brief history of high-steppin’ Kay Ivey’s recent campaign ads. What the hell is the governor. thinking? Spoiler alert: Not much. Poor, Gov. Ivey. In her first campaign ad of the primary election, she thought Joe Biden was running for governor of Alabama. After struggling not to say something bad about the president, she drummed her fingers on her desk for a while before before delivering the money shot: “Bless his heart.” Minimalist. Goofy. No issues addressed. Probably illegal. Aren’t there laws against incumbents using their office as a political prop?
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama students who swap schools in ‘harmless’ senior prank get suspended, allegedly threatened with jail

Chilton County high schoolers say they were threatened with jail time and had scholarships revoked after pulling a harmless senior prank. On Monday, a small group of seniors from Chilton County High School and Jemison High School, in Chilton County, swapped schools and attended each other’s classes, expecting teachers to catch on quickly. But the students managed to spend nearly half the day at opposite schools without anyone noticing.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy