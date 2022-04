This cake. It is absolutely, without a doubt, THE best chocolate sheet cake ever. God bless my mother-in-law, who shared the recipe with me when I became engaged to her son. I tweaked it slightly over time, with sinful results. It’s moist beyond imagination, chocolatey and rich like no tomorrow, and 100% of the time, causes moans and groans from anyone who takes a bite.

RECIPES ・ 15 DAYS AGO