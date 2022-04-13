Road closures coming to Creston Road

Stock photo.

Closures at Creston Road, Lana/Oak Meadow intersection

– Creston Road will be closed at the intersection of Lana and Oak Meadow in Paso Robles on April 13 and 14, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights. The road closure is needed to install sewer facilities in the intersection.

Creston Road will also be closed at Lana and Oak Meadow the week of April 18-22 during the day for sewer and water line construction. The daytime closure will be from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This work is scheduled to coincide with Spring break to minimize traffic impacts, according to the City of Paso Robles. A detour will be implemented during the closure. Local businesses and neighborhoods will be accessible from either side of Oak Meadow/Lana Streets.

Residents in the immediate area have been notified via printed door hangers.