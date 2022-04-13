Former teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A former public school teacher in Massachusetts has been charged with sexually assaulting a student multiple times starting when she was 12 years old in 2016. Larry Chen, 36, of Newton, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Brookline...
Nearly five months after 10-year-old Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor’s death by suicide, an investigation reveals just how long her school allowed bullying “on any ground” to go unchecked. A newly released investigative report commissioned by the Davis School District in Farmington, Utah, found that Tichenor had...
Mother claims the high school officials and educators failed to properly intervene when her 15-year-old transgender daughter was bullied by classmates on social media and got physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member. The mother claims that her 15-year-old transgender child notified a teacher and a guidance counselor at the school of the bullying. However, the high school staff never told the victim’s mom. “My client has a god-given right to attend public school free of discrimination and bullying on account of gender identity, and the Department of Education needs to do better,” the mother’s lawyer said.
Last year, two Iowa teens followed a Spanish teacher and attacked her with a baseball bat, resulting in her death. After the attack the teens hid her body, police released on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. The crime: Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16-year-old students...
A Georgia State University student took her concerns to TikTok after a Black college professor called the campus police on two Black classmates for arriving to class late at Perimeter College. College student Bria Blake puts the professor on blast and further explains the incident in a TikTok video on...
The report found that teachers and classmates of Isabella 'Izzy' Tichenor told her she needed to bathe, and that the Utah school let the bullying go 'uninvestigated' even after the child's mother complained.
Ohio University (OU) has launched an investigation after two Black students reported racist incidents occurring outside their dorm rooms. OU freshman Naomi Hamner reported a derogatory handwritten note taped to a black trash bag near her dorm. Disturbed by the scene, Hamner went to Twitter to share her disbelief. “A...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
The stepmom of a New Hampshire girl missing for more than two years is facing new criminal charges unrelated to the case. The girl, Harmony Montgomery, who would now be 7 years old, has not been seen since the fall of 2019, when she was 5, police said. On Tuesday...
Teachers said they no longer want police to be stationed in schools after outrage over the treatment of Child Q, as National Education Union members voted for the removal of the senior Met police officers involved in the case. Delegates to the NEU’s annual conference backed a motion that said...
The report found the school’s staff did not have a working definition of bullying. An investigation into the suicide of a black 10-year-old girl revealed that the Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah is ill equipped to handle cases of bullying. Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor’s mom alleges her daughter was...
Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs. Both public school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them using racial slurs. Per reports, the video reportedly shows the two teachers yelling at a classroom of students and use the N-word at least twice. In the video, one of the educators told the students that she was tired of the excuse that race plays a factor in how police officers respond to people.
STAMFORD — A Norwalk man accused of shooting two people in less than a week would serve 10 years in prison if he accepts an offer made by state prosecutors Tuesday. Under the state’s offer, 22-year-old Shaki Holley would plead guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm and two counts of second-degree assault with a firearm in return for the 10-year prison sentence.
Four teens are facing charges after alleged homophobic attacks at Loganville High School east of Atlanta, Georgia. The Loganville Police Department confirmed the charges following reports that a 15-year-old boy was shut in a bathroom closet for a prolonged period and sprayed with cleaning products. Law enforcement says that they’re investigating two incidents occurring on 23 and 31 March. The suspects also face allegations that they harassed the 15-year-old by subjecting him to homophobic comments, CBS46 reported. A 17-year-old female student is facing one felony count of false imprisonment. A 16-year-old male is facing two felony counts of false...
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after being convicted of a killing in the Upstate. Keland Alexander Hailey was sentenced Thursday in the 2019 shooting in Anderson County, WSPA-TV reported.
STAMFORD — A 28-year-old city man allegedly stabbed a woman in the face and then held her against her will, police said. Quentin Lewis of Stamford turned himself in to the Stamford Police Department around 3 a.m. Tuesday on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct.
STAMFORD — A 38-year-old Norwalk woman has pleaded guilty to felony assault charges tied to a 2020 double stabbing at a Norwalk hotel. Rosemarie Olivo pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of first-degree assault during a disposition hearing held remotely before a Stamford Superior Court judge. In return for...
