Brookline, MA

Former teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A former public school teacher in Massachusetts has been charged with sexually assaulting a student multiple times starting when she was 12 years old in 2016. Larry Chen, 36, of Newton, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Brookline...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

