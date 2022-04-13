Wyffels arraigned on swindling charges

YORK – A 32-year-old man from Topeka, Kan., has been charged with 14 felonies and four misdemeanors after being caught with a large amount of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun in his pocket and allegedly lying about his identity to York County Sheriff’s deputies and the court. Bryan L....
Two people accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Stockton resident Justin Peoples were arraigned on murder charges Friday, with special circumstances alleging the shooting was a hate crime. "Today is the day we fight for justice for Justin," Peoples' aunt, Berniece Bass, said after the arraignment. Peoples was found shot in...
LIVINGSTON, La. — A Louisiana woman found guilty of sexual assault and video voyeurism was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Melanie Curtin received the harsh sentence despite her defense attorney’s attempts to challenge the jury’s guilty verdict, WAFB reported. Curtin was convicted...
A body was found near Minnesota Elementary School on Wednesday, and has been identified as 22-year-old Christiana Rocha, according to local Rochester Minnesota outlet KIMT. The remains of the young woman had been found near a snow pile in Gage Elementary’s parking lot by someone who was walking their dog, according to the authorities.
LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one.
The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal’s brother, Kevin.
“I’ve never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye,” Lovdal said.
WCCO heard from Kevin’s family, and the latest crash victims share their experience.
The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she...
Given the sheer amount of information on the internet it can be easy to read a story and simply forget it 30 seconds later. However, there are some stories you just can't forget. The case of the Pequot Lakes pooper is a prime example of the latter. This story was...
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly couple was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a four-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota on Sunday. The State Patrol says 85-year-old Glenn Pettit and 83-year-old Gladys Pettit suffered life-threatening injuries when a minivan driven by Mr. Pettit and a car collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on a highway about 10 miles south of Mankato. The drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth driver escaped injury.
(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
Originally published March 21
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street.
A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis.
The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available.
It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The woman fatally shot in the Lowry Hill neighborhood of Minneapolis on Friday has been identified as a 30-year-old from St. Cloud. Ta-Nasha Brittanya Shurnene Austin was identified Sunday as the victim by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. She died of a gunshot wound to the chest and her death has been ruled a homicide.
An arrest has been made after a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Lakeville North High School student. On Monday evening the police department announced that a 21-year-old Farmington man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Police say he was driving the vehicle that crashed Saturday morning, killing 16-year-old Sydney Kohner and injuring 15-year-old Carmen Braun, of Rosemount.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fourth person has been charged in the beating death of a Minneapolis man last spring.
Carlos Macias-Aviles is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one with intent and one without, court documents filed in Hennepin County Thursday show.
Three other people — Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, Arturo Morales-Ceras and Tomasa Leshae Martinez — have been charged in connection with the killing.
According to a criminal complaint, family members reported a man — later identified as Manuel Mandujano — missing on April 4, 2021. People at an encampment for the unhoused told the family he was killed in a fight with...
The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old Farmington man faces charges in a high-speed crash that killed a 16-year-old girl in Burnsville over the weekend.
According to Dakota County court documents, Alejandro Jesus Saavedra is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm – both felonies – in connection with the Saturday incident.
Alejandro Jesus Saavedra (credit: Dakota Co. Jail)
Burnsville police say they were investigating a noise complaint at 6:30 a.m. at the Best Western Inn on Nicollet Avenue. When they arrived, they saw three people get in a car and drive off at a high speed.
RELATED: Lakeville...
ST PAUL, Minn. — A fatal crash in St. Paul closed a portion of I-35 eastbound for several hours on Tuesday night, and also sent six people to local hospitals with injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2017 Ford Fusion entered I-35 eastbound from the Victoria Avenue ramp heading the wrong way around 9:45 p.m.
A Toronto police officer who's been on the force for 16 years is facing 10 charges for allegedly stealing a missing person's things. The Toronto Police Service said in a press release on Tuesday that 48-year-old Constable Boris Borissov has been arrested and charged for theft and has since been suspended with pay under the Police Services Act.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured.
The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood.
Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.”
In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes.
The police department is investigating.
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities mother is accusing Maplewood police of racism after they handcuffed her 16-year-old son, two 12-year-olds and a 10-year-old Monday night.
A video posted to social media shows the moment that handcuffs were removed from the children. One of them, a young girl, is shown crying.
The incident happened after a resident called police to report hearing three gunshots fired immediately after he saw four juveniles near his home.
Officers found four kids near the scene and detained them. Police say it was about 40 minutes until they determined they weren’t the same four seen by the...
Comments / 0