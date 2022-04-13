ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

PHOTOS: International Street Festival returns UGA campus

By Cassidy Hettesheimer
Red and Black
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, The University of Georgia’s International Student Life office hosted the International...

www.redandblack.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns in April

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16. A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.
Eater

Portland’s Internationally Celebrated Food Festival, Feast, Will Return This September

Ten years ago this September, chefs, food writers, and gourmands from around the country descended upon downtown Portland for the first-ever Feast. In the years since, Feast has grown into an international affair, with chefs traveling from Thailand and Australia to cook at the event’s night markets and brunch village. In 2020, Feast was canceled as COVID-19 spread through communities around the world, and in 2021, the Feast team hosted something a little different — a series of events throughout the summer, focusing exclusively on Portland talent. Now that COVID-19 number are dropping and states are lifting their pandemic safety mandates, Feast is preparing for its comeback: The festival will run from September 16 through September 18 this year, and with some time to reflect, co-founder Mike Thelin wants Feast to return to its roots.
PORTLAND, OR
The Repository

Public festivals return in Minerva

MINERVA – Two items missing from the Minerva public festival menu the past two years are returning as the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce relaxes its health restrictions against the coronavirus pandemic. The first of the returning events is the Brick Street Art & Jazz Festival, set for noon...
MINERVA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Athens, GA
Lifestyle
Athens, GA
Society
City
Tate, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Athens, GA
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
KULR8

Music fills the UM campus for 42nd Annual Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival

Jazz Music was flowing throughout the University of Montana on Thursday as the 42nd Annual Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival was fully underway. On Thursday and Friday, hundreds of high school, middle school, and college students are learning from guest artists from around the country.
MUSIC
WWL

BUKU returns as music festivals resume

NEW ORLEANS — Set against the backdrop of the Market Street power plant and the banks of the Mississippi river, you'll find a beautiful festival in March with all the style and pizzazz of its birthplace. BUKU art and music project returns to New Orleans. The festival is celebrating...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#Student Center
WJBF

Diamond Lakes Regional Park closed on April 14, 2022

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Diamond Lakes Regional Park will be closed today, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Both access gates from Windsor Spring Road and Willis Foreman Road will be locked, beginning at 10:30am. Access to the Diamond Lakes Campground is limited to patrons, and reservations will be checked at the gate on Willis Foreman Road. There […]
AUGUSTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB evening headlines for April 13, 2022

Georgia University System Regents are holding the line on tuition increases once again. Delta Airlines is ending its two-hundred-dollar a month healthcare surcharge for employees not vaccinated against Covid-19. The top official at three Georgia transportation agencies is leaving next month for a job in the private sector. Secondary Content.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy