Yes! The Kerrang! Awards are back! After you-know-what ruined any idea of fun for the past two years, the biggest and most raucous party of the year is returning this June. And we need your help. The Kerrang! Awards is all about you, the fans, and having your say about the music that mattered most to you over the past 12 months. You can make your nominations below for nine of the awards that will be given out on the night, ranging from Best Song to Best International Act to Best Live Act.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO