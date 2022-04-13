Clams and Linguine from ZZ & Simone’s

Preheat oven to 325°F. Sprinkle brisket all over with pepper and 1 tablespoon of the salt. Heat a large Dutch oven over high. Add brisket, fat cap down, and cook, undisturbed, until browned, about 3 minutes. Flip brisket, and cook, undisturbed, until browned on other side, about 3 minutes. Transfer brisket to a plate; set aside. Reduce heat under Dutch oven to medium-high. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add beer, and scrape up any browned bits from bottom of Dutch oven. Stir in broth, Worcestershire sauce, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Return brisket to Dutch oven. Bring mixture to a simmer over medium-high. Remove from heat. Cover and transfer to preheated oven. Braise in oven until meat is tender and easily pierced with a fork and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of meat registers 190°F, 3 to 5 hours. Remove from oven; let cool in liquid, covered, for 1 hour. (Cooled, whole Braised Brisket can be stored in liquid in refrigerator up to 24 hours.)
Comments / 0