Broome County, NY

Dickinson Man Sentenced for Sawed-Off Rifle

By Kathy Whyte
WNBF News Radio 1290
 2 days ago
A Town of Dickinson man is to spend five years in New York State Prison as a violent felon after entering a guilty plea to a weapon charge. The Broome County District Attorney’s...

Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
The Trace

The Return of the Machine Gun

The Mongolian Boys Society was out for revenge. Six members of the Fresno, California, criminal gang huddled in a vacation rental in November 2019, cleaning their guns in preparation to retaliate against the Asian Crips for the suspected killing of one of their own. According to court records, one of...
FRESNO, CA
cbs19news

Petersburg man sentenced for 2019 murder

PETERSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Petersburg will spend decades in prison for a murder that occurred in 2019. According to WRIC, 23-year-old Jaquan Moultrie was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 85 years in prison. He was convicted on charges of first-degree murder and unlawful stabbing in...
PETERSBURG, VA
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Roomies Arrested in Crestmont Drug Raid

Three Binghamton roommates are facing drug charges following a raid of their West Side apartment. The Special Investigations Unit Task Force says 47-year-old Gregory Jackson, 36-year-old Meghan Hiza and 53-year-old Dwayne McCray were all charged with drug possession and criminally using drug paraphernalia following the raid on Crestmont Road last Thursday, March 31.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Outsider.com

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 30 Days for Possession of Bald Eagle Feather

Federal prosecutors say a single Louisiana bald eagle feather will keep a man in jail for 30 days, but he could have faced big fines. The Associated Press reported that Homer resident Daniel Glenn Smith got sentenced earlier this month. U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said the 20-year-old man violated a law. Only federally recognized Native American tribes can possess any part of a bald or golden eagle.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Lima News

Lima man sentenced on drug charges

LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court to a minimum of six years in prison for the possession and distribution of drugs. Kalvin Lasenby II, 30, of Lima, was sentenced on charges contained in three separate cases covering grand jury indictments from August and September of 2020 and August of 2021.
LIMA, OH
WREG

Man charged after hiding rifle in dumpster, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing multiple charges after police found him hiding a rifle in a dumpster after they tried to conduct a traffic stop. According to Memphis Police, officers were in the area of Raleigh Lagrange and Elmore Road Thursday when they saw a Nissan Maxima with dark tinted windows and a tinted […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

