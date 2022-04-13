ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Spring warmth fueling strong to severe storms today

By Remeisha Shade
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YBdii_0f7tT65v00

Spring warmth will inundate Northeast Ohio once again today with the warmest weather so far this week. But storms are also returning so stay alert, especially tonight.

Weather should be quiet through much of the morning with only a slim shot of a shower or storm as a warm front lifts north over the area.

News 5 Cleveland.

This afternoon through tonight, expect rounds of rain and storms to build into the area ahead of a cold front. A few storms could be strong to severe this evening, with wind gusts near 60 mph and some hail the main threats.

The main line of strong storms is expected tonight from around 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. But some showers and storms are expected to form ahead of the main line. Storms will continue overnight as a cold front moves through around 3 to 4 a.m. Thursday. It's quite warm today ahead of the cold front in the 70s. Cooler air returns Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

News 5 Cleveland.

It's even cooler for the weekend with highs in the 40s by Easter Sunday.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple | Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple | Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WKRC

Strong storms enter area with chances for heavy rain, tornado threat

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Powerful showers and storms will bring strong to severe storms into the Cincinnati-area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Scattered showers and even isolated thunderstorms last into the afternoon. But even bigger chances for heavy rain and potentially strong to severe storms arrives from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. when a line of storms ahead of a powerful cold front races into the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Bracing For 6 Inches Of Snow

The snow and cold are not quite over yet for Western New York as another round of arctic weather is coming our way this weekend. We are looking for a major cool down this Saturday and Sunday before a snowy blast will hit the region on Sunday and Monday. According to WIVB's Mike Cejka Tweeted out that a couple of inches is expected across much of Western New York with some spots picking up to almost 6 inches of snow.
AccuWeather

'It just wiped out most of the town here. It’s gone.'

The Eastland Complex fire in Texas killed at least one as a dangerous combination of weather conditions came together and forced the flames to change directions, nearly destroying the entire town of Carbon. Residents in Carbon, Texas, were forced to evacuate their homes late last week as a dangerous combination...
CARBON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radar#Extreme Weather#Stormshield
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

LIVE: Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Midwest as blizzard rages in North Dakota

A long night of severe weather began Tuesday evening with tornadoes touching down in Texas and Iowa while an all-out blizzard was still raging in the northern Plains. Lightning strikes near AccuWeather journalist storm chasing in Texas. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer and Jesse Ferrell, AccuWeather senior weather editor.
TEXAS STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather Alert Day: Tracking a few strong storms tonight

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the threat of severe storms tonight. Large hail and isolated damaging winds will be the main threats. A low pressure system to our northwest is pulling a warm front through the region today, bringing warmer air and gusty winds to Mid-Missouri, along The post Weather Alert Day: Tracking a few strong storms tonight appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy