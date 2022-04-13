Spring warmth fueling strong to severe storms today

Spring warmth will inundate Northeast Ohio once again today with the warmest weather so far this week. But storms are also returning so stay alert, especially tonight.

Weather should be quiet through much of the morning with only a slim shot of a shower or storm as a warm front lifts north over the area.

This afternoon through tonight, expect rounds of rain and storms to build into the area ahead of a cold front. A few storms could be strong to severe this evening, with wind gusts near 60 mph and some hail the main threats.

The main line of strong storms is expected tonight from around 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. But some showers and storms are expected to form ahead of the main line. Storms will continue overnight as a cold front moves through around 3 to 4 a.m. Thursday. It's quite warm today ahead of the cold front in the 70s. Cooler air returns Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

It's even cooler for the weekend with highs in the 40s by Easter Sunday.

