San Ysidro group calls on CBP to reduce border wait times

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There are growing calls for Customs and Border Protection to take action to speed up wait times for those that cross the U.S.-Mexico border on a regular basis.

In a letter sent Monday from the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce, over 30 San Ysidro stakeholders asked CBP to do more to reduce border wait times, outlining a detailed 10-point plan and suggesting ways to make it happen.

The chamber says border wait times are hours long, and businesses say that means fewer customers and sales.

Maria Espinoza works at Rossy's Fashion on San Ysidro Boulevard, her parents own the business. Her dad tells ABC 10News they used to make at least $500 in sales on a daily basis, but now they have days where they sell nothing at all.

San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Wells says the plan boils down to three main points: making border wait times a priority for the CBP commissioner, using more risk evaluation when inspecting people at the port, and focusing on more than just the port of entry, but also on infrastructure in the region to make it more welcoming.

The plan suggests increasing the use of technology, document readers in pedestrian lanes, and a more efficient procedure for cars that need secondary inspections.

So far, the CBP commissioner hasn’t responded to the plan, but Wells says he is hopeful there will be some change soon.