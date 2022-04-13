‘Venom’ #7 is great fight comics fun

A number of live-action Star Wars projects have gotten the green light on Disney+ following the success of "The Mandalorian," and next up is the highly-anticipated "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series starring Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the titular character. Alec Guinness first brought Obi-Wan to life in the 1977 film before McGregor began portraying a younger version in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The last time McGregor appeared as Obi-Wan was in the 2005 film "Revenge of the Sith." Now, McGregor will be bringing the Jedi to the small screen for the first time when "Obi-Wan Kenobi" premieres on May 25, aka the 45th anniversary of "Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope," the first film in the franchise.
