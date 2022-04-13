‘Venom’ #7 is great fight comics fun

Spy x Family has finally had its anime premiere, and one awesome cosplay is ready for the next member of the Forger family to make her proper debut! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been one of the biggest hits to come out of Shueisha;s Jump+ app in the last few years, and its official anime adaptation has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall. Now that it's made its debut as the main anchor of the Spring 2022 schedule of new anime releases, fans can't wait to see how it all shakes out from this point.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO