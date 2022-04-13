ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Venom’ #7 is great fight comics fun

By David Brooke
 2 days ago
It’s a great time to be a Venom fan between Ram V and Bryan Hitch tearing it up on the main series and David Michelinie giving us the nostalgic vibes in Lethal Protector. The latest issue in Ram V and Hitch’s run is out this week and Dylan Brock, the new...

‘Venom: Lethal Protector’ #1 is a nostalgic thrill

It’s a good time to be a ’90s comics fan, and Venom: Lethal Protector is proof of that. Venom co-creator David Michelinie returns to the character this week with a blast from the bast from back when Venom ate brains and Eddie Brock wanted to crush Spider-Man. He’s grown and changed a heck of a lot in the last three years as a character, but you know everyone misses the brain-eating vigilante who saves petty crime victims by eating the assailants. There’s an edge to the character that’s unmistakable, and that edge is prevalent in this new series.
COMICS
‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ #10 is beautiful, poignant, and meaningful

Superman: Son of Kal-El is coming off a Nightwing crossover and a major loss. Gamorra’s president has a plot that seems foolproof and it’s even more airtight thanks to Lex Luthor helping his cause. Superman may have a band of young heroes to back him up called The Truth, but what good are they if entire governments can sway public opinion? In “Reputation”, Jon Kent faces a large hole to climb out of as he tries to find new reasons to have hope.
COMICS
Fantastic Five: The best comics of the week of April 13, 2022

It’s time for another edition of Fantastic Five, where we call out the five best comics of the week! This week, we have two Image Comics series, two DC books and a highly-anticipated Marvel book. Let’s get right to ’em!. Flashpoint Beyond #0. Flashpoint Beyond creates a...
COMICS
Image Comics First Look: Impact Winter #1

In the British countryside, a band of survivors has formed a resistance in the fallout shelter of a medieval castle. Among them is Darcy, a young, headstrong fighter waiting for her chance to prove she can be on the front lines. But when that opportunity comes, Darcy will come face to face with the true horrors of this new world.
COMICS
Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Creator Highlights Juvia in Special New Sketch

Fairy Tail's original series creator is showing some major love to Juvia with some special new art! Hiro Mashima is probably one of the busiest creators working in the industry today as not only does he currently have an ongoing weekly series with Edens Zero, but he's also been continuing the story of Fairy Tail with an official sequel series. The creator has a ton of spinning plates at all times, and that makes it even more impressing to fans when the creator honors some of his (and fans') favorite characters with some special tributes every now and again.
COMICS
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Highlights FF in Stunning Detail

F.F., aka Foo Fighters, is one of the weirdest characters introduced in the story of the Joestars in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the Stand turned human originally debuting as a colony of plankton that was given sentience. With the Stone Ocean on the top of many anime fans' minds following the reveal that new episodes would be arriving this fall, a cosplayer has given fans a new take on one of Jolyne's strongest allies that she made during her time in Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary.
COMICS
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Enters Netflix's Top 10

Jennifer Garner's legion of fans has helped raise awareness of Catch and Release, which resurfaced on Netflix recently. The movie was a box office flop in January 2007 but now has a spot on the streamer's Top 10 movies list. Garner can also be seen in one of Netflix's biggest recent hits, The Adam Project, which co-stars her 13 Going on 30 castmate Mark Ruffalo.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Tengen Back to the Fight

The second season of Demon Slayer began by adapting the story of the Mugen Train, which saw Tanjiro and his young monster hunting friends teaming up with the Flame Hashira. When Rengoku died at the end of the first half of season two, Tanjiro and company were in need of a new mentor and found one in the extremely "flashy" Hashira known as Tengen Uzui. Now, one cosplayer has taken us back to the Entertainment District Arc by recreating one of the Sound Hashira's most brutal battles.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Unleashes Dabi's Punk Aesthetic

My Hero Academia put the League of Villains on a pedestal long ago, but when it comes to favorites, it is hard to outdo Dabi. The fiery character has a legion of fans backing him, and the manga loves to give Dabi the spotlight whenever possible. From his Quirk to his clothes, the character knows how to make an impression, and one fan is taking that to the next level with their gender-bent take on the villain.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Gears Up for Yor's Anime Debut

Spy x Family has finally had its anime premiere, and one awesome cosplay is ready for the next member of the Forger family to make her proper debut! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been one of the biggest hits to come out of Shueisha;s Jump+ app in the last few years, and its official anime adaptation has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall. Now that it's made its debut as the main anchor of the Spring 2022 schedule of new anime releases, fans can't wait to see how it all shakes out from this point.
COMICS
