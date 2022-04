Policy, politics and progressive commentary With more people exploring Nevada’s public lands than ever before, impacts to the landscape are on the rise. This raises concern amongst conservationists and state officials about how best to protect the environment. Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday signed a shared stewardship agreement focused on expanding outdoor recreation opportunities. The partnership brings together a dozen […] The post New state-federal agreement aims to expand outdoor recreation while protecting environment appeared first on Nevada Current.

NEVADA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO