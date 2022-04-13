ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Where to hang out this Marathon Monday

By Jillian Dara
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

The Boston Marathon is back. Here's where to eat and drink near the end of the iconic, wrenching, wonderful race course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400Jzw_0f7tRqFA00
Inside Loretta's Last Call. Handout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJzJq_0f7tRqFA00

For the last two years, April has come and gone without Boston’s favorite day.

On Monday, April 18, as 30,000 runners take their first strides of the 26.2-mile race, a gaggle of city-dwelling spectators will be kicking off their version of a marathon: settling into their tables and booths at various restaurants along the route, ordering their first sips and bites of the day.

If you’re able to snag a spot at one of these venues around Kenmore Square, Fenway, or Boylston Street, consider yourself lucky. These are front row seats overseeing a frenzy of action. Many of these 10 restaurants and bars are offering specials and viewing parties throughout the day of the marathon.

Regardless of where you end up, remember to arrive early and pace yourself — a coveted table near the finish line calls for an all-day event.

Game On!

82 Lansdowne St.

Revelers can enjoy the liveliness of the race in the already buzzy atmosphere of this sports bar next to Fenway Park. Not only will the marathon be broadcast on the 30-plus screens at Game On!, but the Red Sox play the Twins at 11:10 a.m. DJs will be spinning, and bar games are on offer to kill time before the runners draw closer to the city.

82A Lansdowne St.

This Fenway hotspot combines the best of the day’s offerings into one, as every local knows that Marathon Monday is as much about the race as it is the Sox game played that day. Bleacher Bar will open early at 8 a.m., featuring a live DJ with seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

1 Lansdowne St.

If you’re near Fenway, it’s easy enough to make a bar crawl out of Marathon Monday, with this country-themed bar just down the street from Game On! and Bleacher Bar. Loretta’s celebrations will overflow onto their patio — thus it will be difficult to ignore, with brunch and live music beginning at 8 a.m.

476 Commonwealth Ave.

Aptly named for its prime location, a spot at this Commonwealth Avenue bar is certainly reason to celebrate. Open all day, this is a place to arrive early and stay late. Even if you can’t secure a space on the patio, you’ll be able to pop out to the center of all the action when your favorite runners are nearing Kenmore Square.

314 Newbury St.

Located just off the corner of Hereford Street — the runners’ final push before hitting Boylston — Chef Michael Serpa’s French bistro has a special Bibs, Burgers, and Bubbles menu to celebrate the marathon runners. The restaurant is renowned for its lamb burger, but there will be a variety of other patties on offer. Plus: French and domestic sparkling wines. Reservations are required for patio and indoor seating.

911 Boylston St.

This neighborhood Irish pub is the new kid on the block this year, replacing former Boylston haunt McGreevy’s. There’s no better time to check it out and grab a pint than on Marathon Monday, especially given its prime location.

900 Boylston St.

Diners at this French-inspired brasserie can enjoy specialty brunch items for the big day with an unobstructed view of runners making their final turn of the race. Mix 104.1 will be live-broadcasting from the cafe, and the Heather Abbott Foundation is hosting a watch party here, too.

867 Boylston St.

Just across the street, this neighborhood hangout offers a sizable patio to park yourself for the day, with the full menu available. The restaurant isn’t taking reservations ahead of Marathon Monday, but if you miss the al fresco spots, don’t worry — the club will also be projecting the marathon downstairs and at the bar.

793 Boylston St.

This steakhouse along Boylston Street is hosting a marathon soiree that begins promptly at 10 a.m. with continental breakfast, then transitions to passed hors d’oeuvres, including chef carving stations and a raw bar throughout the day. Book your ticket for $150 and enjoy the full day here, with festivities wrapping up at 4 p.m. as the final runners trickle in.

Atlantic Fish Co.

761 Boylston St.

This seafood restaurant is throwing a similar shindig to the happenings next door, but with a more New England-centric menu. Tickets are also $150, which gains you access to the venue, culinary stations, live entertainment, and, of course, a front-row seat on their patio to watch the runners let it all out on their final stretch. Beverages are available via a cash bar service.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Eva opens on Newbury Street, just in time for marathon weekend

The new restaurant takes over the former Cafeteria space. After delays due to construction and supply chain issues, Eva will open Friday on Newbury Street. The restaurant will temporarily serve a limited menu, owner George Aboujaoude told Boston.com, before reeling off a list of dishes: spinach and artichoke dip, street corn, salads, pizza, steak tips, and chickpea curry.
NEWBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Eater

Where to Eat Out During Ramadan Around Chicago

With the holy month of Ramadan coming up (this year it begins on the evening of Saturday, April 2) it’s important for many Muslims to have access to places that provide zabiha halal — literally “permissibly slaughtered” in Arabic — food. Although many prefer home-cooked meals, restaurants provide convenience for those who cannot make food at home or just want a change of pace. For those who observe, halal certifications can be confusing. Some mandate meat to be hand cut versus cut by a machine. For example, Halal Guys uses a mix of both types of meat, which has led many Muslims to stop eating there upon that discovery. Halal Guys maintains it adheres to halal standards. There are multiple third parties that certify restaurants using different rules.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Seafood Restaurant#Sports Bar#Fenway Park#Food Drink#The Red Sox
CBS Boston

5-Time Boston Marathon Champion Tatyana McFadden Won’t Participate In 2022 Race

BOSTON (CBS) — Five-time Boston Marathon champion Tatyana McFadden, is unable to participate in this year’s race. The wheelchair athlete announced Thursday that she is dropping out because of a medical reason. “Boston is special to me and I love this race so much because it has so much meaning to me,” McFadden wrote on Twitter. In 2017, McFadden was diagnosed with a blood clotting disorder, something, she said, that leads to iron deficiency. I love you #boston and hopefully you will have me back. @bostonmarathon 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/Sef1QHJYiG — Tatyana McFadden (@TatyanaMcFadden) April 14, 2022 “Sadly when I went in for my appointment here in Boston my levels were at an 8 when they should be in the 30s,” McFadden explained. “I have a great medical team that will get me back on track and looking forward to a healthier fall full of marathons.” Last year, McFadden completed the six Abbott World Marathon Majors.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Map: The best places to watch the Boston Marathon

From the starting line to the final stretch, here are the spots you should check out on Marathon Monday. Marathon Monday is a special day for the athletes and the spectators. Whether you’re cheering on a loved one or just want to have a good time, the 26.2-mile course has plenty of awesome places to catch the action.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Boston

It takes a village: Chef at official Boston Marathon hotel talks food prep for elite athletes

The Fairmont Copley Plaza’s Athlete’s Village serves up carbo-loaded buffets fit for Olympians. The 2022 Boston Marathon is a return to form after a virtual edition in 2020 and a limited field of athletes taking part in an October 2021 edition. Nearly 30,000 competitors are descending on Massachusetts to participate on Monday, April 18, including more than 140 professional athletes. In fact, the 126th race boasts the fastest fields of elite women and men to ever run the Boston Marathon.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

A Boston Marathon women’s field for the ages on historic anniversary

For the first time in many years, the Boston Marathon features the world’s top two female marathoners from the previous year. Perhaps the best Boston Marathon women’s field ever comes on the 50th anniversary of the first time women were officially allowed to race the world’s most historic 26.2-mile race.
SPORTS
SFGate

Susana Guerrero on Caspers Hot Dogs, the legendary Bay Area fast food chain

Caspers employee Veronica Palomino holds a 'Casper Dog' at Caspers Hot Dogs in Hayward, Calif. on Apr. 7, 2022. (Douglas Zimmerman/SFGATE) There’s something about stepping into Caspers Hot Dogs that instantly takes you back to your childhood. On a recent Wednesday, I found myself at the legendary Bay Area chain’s location at 951 C St. in Hayward, where a cluster of customers huddled around the interior counter to enjoy their meals. The Casper dog, its best seller, is classic to its core with a steamed frankfurter and a soft bun topped with relish, yellow mustard and slices of onions and tomato. It’s a no-fuss bargain dish that’s kept customers returning for the past 80 years.
HAYWARD, CA
ESPN

Nine years after the Boston Marathon bombing, Devin Pao runs on her own terms

Devin Pao calls at the appointed time, her hair still damp, sipping an energy drink. It's three weeks before the Boston Marathon, and she has just finished the longest run of her life -- 24 miles on the dot, a hilly route she covered in 4 hours, 16 minutes at altitude in her home city of Colorado Springs. She pushed herself several miles farther than the workout laid out in the training program she's been following.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

When women weren't allowed, Sara Mae Berman ran Boston anyway

This year marks the 50th year that women are allowed to officially run the Boston Marathon. I should know — I ran the race, and won it — three times before women were granted official entry. (Remember, until 1958, the longest race girls were allowed to run was 200 meters – the Amateur Athletic Union thought anything longer would be dangerous to a woman’s reproductive health.)
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Red Sox Home Opener Has Fenway Businesses Excited for Return of Fans

It's time to play ball once again at Fenway Park — the Red Sox are back from Detroit and ready for the home opener Friday afternoon. "We're just ready for them to be home," said Jacob LaFrance, manager at Game On! "The whole street's preparing, it's going to be a good time."
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Friday Night Fenway: What’s Your Favorite Red Sox Opening Day Memory?

What is your favorite Boston Red Sox Opening Day memory?. Celebrating any of the recent Red Sox World Series victories has to be at the top of the list for fans. NESN’s Chelsea Sherrod went over to Tony C’s Sports Bar and Grill in Somerville, Mass., to ask Red Sox fans what is their favorite Red Sox Opening Day memory.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy