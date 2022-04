CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Chillicothe Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man who went missing from Chillicothe, Missouri. Stanley Depee went missing Friday at 7:30 p.m. from 1414 Clay Street. He left his home to drive to a house about one block away and never arrived. Police say Depee was driving a red and white 1994 Chevrolet Suburban with a Missouri license plate bearing 8WCT29 when he went missing. The vehicle does not have working headlights.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 27 DAYS AGO