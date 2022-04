This is an opinion column. I’m not sure where Kay Ivey stands in the polls, but she’s sure as heck acting like she’s losing. Just look at her ads. Two years ago, after Ivey got caught lying about having worn blackface once, she promised to do better. And now? She claims to have “banned” CRT when she’s done no such thing, she signs bathroom bans and “don’t say gay” bills into law, and her latest ad targeting immigrants, called “No Way, Jose,” is so awful it’s cartoonish.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO