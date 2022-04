Father McGivney High School dedicated the new turf soccer field Saturday before an 8-0 win over Centralia. The field is located behind the grass soccer field on the school's campus in Glen Carbon. (For the Intelligencer) Father McGivney High School dedicated the new turf soccer field Saturday before an 8-0 win over Centralia. The field is located behind the grass soccer field on the school's campus in Glen Carbon.

GLEN CARBON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO