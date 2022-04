A Twin Cities entrepreneur wants to make sustainably minded tails wag with vegan treats for dogs.The big picture: Popularity of plant-based "meat" products for humans, such as Beyond Burgers, have skyrocketed in recent years.As founder of Bright Planet Pets, Katherine Ellison is expanding those offerings to four-legged companions with her treats that mimic meat.Her pitch: Ellison, a pet food industry veteran, said she saw an opportunity to "get ahead of the trend" as consumers look for "very small changes" that can lower their carbon footprint and help protect the planet's future."Something that we know is true for both ourselves and...

PET SERVICES ・ 24 DAYS AGO