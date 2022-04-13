St. John Bosco Youth Ministry holding ‘Not just any fish fry’

Regina Coeli Catholic Church in Alliance marked the return of dine-in service at its annual Lenten Fish Fry at the church on Fernwood Boulevard in Alliance. Service started out with only pickup of meals for the first two weeks of this year’s Lenten season. Dine-in will be offered on March 25, and April 1 and April 8. There’s no fish fry on Good Friday, which is April 15. Easter is April 17. The menu each week includes a choice of fried cod, baked cod or shrimp, a side choice of fresh-cut french fries, rice pilaf and veggies, macaroni and cheese, or baked potato. Applesauce or cole slaw, a dinner roll and dessert are also included. The dine-in option includes lemonade, coffee and water. Orders can be called in each week from 9 a.m. to 3pm Tuesday through Thursday; and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays at 330-821-5880. Adult dinners are $12; and children ages 12 and younger eat for $8. Walk-ins are welcome, but call-ahead orders are guaranteed. Volunteers from the church’s Catholic community help with preparation and meal service. Cakes and pies, many of them homemade, are donated each week.

ALLIANCE, OH ・ 25 DAYS AGO