Pullman, WA

Michael Flowers invited to play in Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

By Jeff Collier
cougcenter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Flowers spent just one season in the Crimson and Gray for WSU but, in that short time, Flowers made a splash for the Cougs. The transfer senior quickly stepped into a leadership role and broke his way into a record books. Now, after impressing in Pullman, Flowers is getting a...

www.cougcenter.com

Comments / 0

MIX 106

Boise State Football’s Next Big Challenge

Boise State football has completed its second spring practice under Coach Andy Avalos. Last week's spring game reviews echo what we saw last season: the offense struggled, and the defense excelled. Avalos will stick with the previous year's two coordinators. Boise State's Blue Field Celebrating 35 years. Boise State's Blue...
BOISE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Signing day: Dylan Darling cements legacy status, commits to Washington State basketball

Sometimes in life the direct route doesn’t get you where you’re supposed to go. For Dylan Darling, it got him there all the same. Darling signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play basketball at Washington State. He signed it at his home in Liberty Lake in front of dozens of family members and friends – and athletes from at least four other Greater Spokane League schools.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WSU Baseball team makes the most out of their postponed game

PULLMAN, Wash. — For most living on the Palouse, you either love the snow or you hate it, and the Washington State Baseball team certainly loves it. The Cougars’ Thursday game against the California Golden Bears was postponed due to weather, so the team made the most out of the thick snowfall.
PALOUSE, WA
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: Santiam Christian's Jaden Roth tosses no-hitter

Jadon Roth pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter Thursday in Santiam Christian’s 9-0 home win against Harrisburg/Mohawk in a 3A Special District 3 baseball game. Roth, a senior right-hander, also had a hit and a RBI. Teammate Eli Kennel had three hits with...
CORVALLIS, OR
