ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Sheriff: 2 accused of concealing man’s death, hiding body in ditch in Rowan County

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fmsJ0_0f7tQ79h00

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people are facing charges after investigators said they hid a man’s body in an overgrown ditch in Rowan County to conceal his death, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the body of 56-year-old Rodney Edwards of Salisbury was on File Road in Eastern Rowan County on April 2.

Investigators said they determined Edwards had overdosed in his home in the presence of Jonathan Holshouser, 39, and Bobbie Rowland, 40, days before his body was found.

Gastonia Police ID woman who was found dead a month ago

To prevent from being associated with the drug-related death, authorities accused Holshouser and Rowland of removing Edwards’ body, driving it to a remote area near a lake and leaving it in the ditch in hopes it wouldn’t be discovered.

The pair was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony concealment of death.

Holshouser was issued a $100,000 secured bond. Rowland is being held under a $30,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rowan County, NC
City
Salisbury, NC
Rowan County, NC
Crime & Safety
Salisbury, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Gastonia, NC
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

High Point police arrest more than a dozen in ‘operation to curb violent crime and gang activity’

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police made at least 12 arrests during what officers described as an “operation to curb violent crime and gang activity” in High Point, according to a High Point police news release. Officers with the Street Crimes Unit and Strategic Intelligence Unit, among others, worked together on the investigation. On Tuesday […]
HIGH POINT, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Nearly 400 pills containing fentanyl seized from Union County woman, deputies say

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Indian Trail woman is facing charges after investigators seized nearly 400 illegal pills that contained fentanyl, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 45-year-old Allison King was arrested last week after detectives found around 398 pills, about 45 grams, of illegally street-pressed street pills that […]
UNION COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy