ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

“Go Orange Day” brings awareness to work zone safety

By Crystal Jimenez
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCmzC_0f7tQ6Gy00

Wednesday is "Go Orange Day", an initiative that works to bring awareness to the hundreds of people who die every year in the United States in a work zone accident.

The 2022 National Work Zone Awareness Week features several activities surrounding work zone safety. On April 13 people are encouraged to wear orange.

Recent data released by the National Workzone Safety website shows that in 2019 there were 845 work zone deaths nationwide. That number had increased by 1.4% in 2020.

In California alone, the number of work zone deaths jumped by 20% from 2019 to 2020 according to Mitzi Osterhout, COO, and CFO of the American Traffic Safety Services Association.

The Riverside County Department of Transportation said it does what it can to try to decrease the number of accidents and fatalities surrounding its work zones.

This includes major construction happening at night when roads are clearer and having highway patrol participate in construction zone enhancement enforcement. With this enforcement, Mark Lancaster, the Riverside County Department of Transportation said officers sit at the beginning of a construction zone watching out for people speeding or driving recklessly.

Right now Riverside County website shows there are active construction projects in the Coachella Valley to look out for.

Caltrans is also hosting a memorial at the state Capitol on April 28 in front of its Fallen Workers Memorial. It will honor the 189 fallen highway workers who have died since 1921.

The post “Go Orange Day” brings awareness to work zone safety appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County releases plan for future Desert Area power outage emergencies

Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez released the county's plan for any future power outage emergency in the Coachella Valley. This comes amid concerns from the community about massive storm-related power outages that could leave residents without power for days. Over the past years, strong winds have knocked down dozens of power poles in the eastern The post Riverside County releases plan for future Desert Area power outage emergencies appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Tenant hit with $6,400 rent increase gets help from FOX5 viewer

3 suspects shot by Bureau of Land Management ranger, 1 killed. Days after parents, teachers met to discuss ongoing violence at school. Previously named Wet 'N' Wild the, Cowabunga is hiring 1k positions for summer. CROWN Act passes in US House, banning race-based hair discrimination in the workplace. Updated: 11...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KESQ News Channel 3

‘If anybody can do anything to stop this thing;’ Palm Desert man appeals for support of Alzheimer’s organization

The Alzheimer's Association in the Coachella Valley has been serving the desert community for more than 24 years. It will be hosting a fundraising event on April 16th. The event would not be possible without community partners who are dedicated to uplifting the organization's mission. Bob Thistle, a resident of Segovia in Palm Desert, has The post ‘If anybody can do anything to stop this thing;’ Palm Desert man appeals for support of Alzheimer’s organization appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Riverside County, CA
Lifestyle
Riverside County, CA
Cars
City
Orange, CA
Orange, CA
Cars
Orange, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Cars
KESQ News Channel 3

Evacuations underway in Cathedral City neighborhood

A gas leak has caused an evacuation of a group of homes near Avenida Maravilla and Vega Avenue in Cathedral City. Repairs are underway. Are you affected? If it's safe to do so, share your photos and videos with KESQ using SHARE@KESQ.com. News Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates The post Evacuations underway in Cathedral City neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
WJBF

City leaders, organizations work to bring homeless day shelter to Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A new homeless shelter could be headed to Aiken in the next few years.It would provide more options for a community that’s underrepresented. “We slept out here in Gyles Park over there at the train station on the bench. I mean, it’s devastating,” Belinda Johnson shared with NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “I […]
AIKEN, SC
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs to reduce speed limits to curb collisions caused by speeding

It’s an ongoing effort by the City of Palm Springs to prevent pedestrian fatalities caused by speeding. “Speed kills, slow down,” said Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills. That was the main message coming from Palm Springs city leaders on Friday. “In the last 51 months in Palm Springs, we've had 49 fatalities. on our The post Palm Springs to reduce speed limits to curb collisions caused by speeding appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
DoYouRemember?

America’s Homeless Problem For Those 50+ Increasing As More Retire Onto The Streets

Meet Karla Finocchio, one of the many who have fallen victim to America’s homeless problem. At 55 years old, she planned to use her $800-a-month disability check to get an apartment after back surgery. However, things didn’t go to plan exactly, and she ended up sleeping in her old pickup along with her dog, because she was left unable to afford housing in Phoenix, AZ.
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Lancaster
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta residents fighting PGA West to ‘Save the Swan’

Residents and wildlife advocates are pleading with management and the HOA at a La Quinta community to save a swan they say has called the area home for almost a decade. The swan being called the star of PGA West – and residents are desperately trying to protect him. "The swan was here for 9 The post La Quinta residents fighting PGA West to ‘Save the Swan’ appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One adult and 5 dogs lose home to a fire in Palm Desert

Cal Fire Riverside County reported a house fire in Palm Desert early Sunday morning. It happened just south of Fred Waring off of Portola Avenue and was reported at 5:27 a.m. Residential Structure Fire in Palm Desert RPT @ 5:27 AM - 44300 Blk Lingo Ln. Firefighters are on scene of a fire involving a The post One adult and 5 dogs lose home to a fire in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Parade#Cfo#Caltrans
CBS Denver

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For Residents Near ’37E’ Wildfire Burning In Blue Mountain Area

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for residents in the Blue Mountain area near where the 37E wildfire was burning. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the wildfire at 4 p.m. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the fire, located about 3-4 miles north of Lyons, that was sending up a huge plume of white smoke along the Front Range. Airtankers could be seen making water drops on the fire and others dropping fire retardant to keep the flames from spreading. (credit: CBS) The 37E Fire in Larimer County has caused the road closure of 71 N (Blue Mountain Road)...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KESQ News Channel 3

Trash truck catches on fire at DHS AM/PM; Palm Drive shut down at Flora Ave

An AM/PM parking lot is being evacuated after a trash truck caught on fire in the parking lot. The incident happened at the AM/PM on Palm Drive near Flora Avenue. A CAL FIRE spokesperson confirmed that the truck is fully involved with fire. Police announced that Palm Drive from Hacienda to Desert View is closed The post Trash truck catches on fire at DHS AM/PM; Palm Drive shut down at Flora Ave appeared first on KESQ.
ACCIDENTS
WBOY 12 News

Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week 2022: Tornado Safety

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Today is day two of Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week. Today’s topic concerns tornadoes and tornado safety. We’ve all seen photos and videos from the Midwest as well as the Southern United States of the destruction Tornadoes can cause. While this severe weather phenomena is more likely to happen in those […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
MarketRealist

Truck Driving: Pay for Long Hours Can Lead to a Six-Figure Salary

The U.S. relies on truck drivers because they help move most of the goods in the country. With the current supply and driver shortages, stores across America have dealt with limited inventory, which frustrates consumers. The Biden administration has made an effort to implement various measures to help increase the number of truck drivers on the road, but there's still a truck driver shortage. How much do truck drivers actually make an hour?
INDUSTRY
WSAW

Bringing awareness to kidney disease

Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec. Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But is that certification worth the extra cost and are the inspections all they claim to be? In this Consumer Crackdown, national investigator Sandra Jones explains what to look for.
HEALTH
KESQ News Channel 3

Trash truck catches on fire at AM/PM in Desert Hot Springs

An AM/PM parking lot is being evacuated after a trash truck caught on fire in the parking lot. The incident happened at the AM/PM on Palm Drive near Flora Avenue. A CAL FIRE spokesperson confirmed that the truck is fully involved with fire. Palm Drive was closed from Hacienda to Desert View was closed, however, The post Trash truck catches on fire at AM/PM in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Outsider.com

Tesla Recalls 595,000 Vehicles in the US Over ‘Boombox’ Feature That Allows Drivers to Play Custom Sounds

On Thursday, the government announced safety recalls for almost 595,000 Tesla vehicles in the United States because of the car’s “Boombox” feature. For many of the automobiles, it’s their second recall in recent months. The Boombox function needs another update so that external speakers on the car do not block audible warnings intended for pedestrians.
CARS
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy