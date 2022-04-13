ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chile central bank mulled 175 point rate increase at March meeting, minutes show

SANTIAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank considered raising the benchmark interest rate by up to 175 basis points at its last meeting due to persistent inflationary pressure, meeting minutes released on Wednesday showed.

The agency decided instead to raise the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 150 points to 7%, in an accelerated withdrawal of the monetary stimulus that had begun in July. The bank had weighed raising the MPR by 125 points and 175 points.

“All the directors agreed that the three options were plausible, but that the option of 150 base points was the one that best adjusted technically and communicationally with the message that was wanted to be transmitted,” said the agency.

This middle road, the bank said, allows it to remain more flexible in the future.

“A decision like this left it in a more comfortable position to react to any deviation or to speed up the adjustment if considered prudent given the new information that emerged in the future,” the minutes said.

Chile registered a large inflationary spike of 1.9% in March, bringing the rise in 12-month prices to 9.4%, well above the Central Bank’s range of 2-4%. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

