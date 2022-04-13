ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

State reports bird flu at 2nd Indiana duck farm

By Matt Adams
 2 days ago

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — State officials said avian influenza has been found at a second duck farm in northern Indiana.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health said tests came back positive at the Elkhart County farm. The results are preliminary and will have to be verified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

This is the second Elkhart County farm to report positive tests, bringing the number of Indiana sites with positive tests to eight.

State officials: Bird flu found at Indiana duck farm

The issue first arose in February, when the state confirmed a case of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza at a commercial turkey farm in Dubois County. It marked the first report of the virus in commercial poultry in the U.S. since 2020 and the first in Indiana since 2016, the state said.

Later laboratory tests in February and March showed positive results for five more sites in Dubois and Greene counties. The birds in those locations were “depopulated,” meaning the state had them killed. The turkey farms accounted for more than 171,000 birds.

The first Elkhart County duck farm has been depopulated, the state revealed this week. The farm included nearly 4,700 ducks. The state didn’t disclose if the second Elkhart County farm would be depopulated. Population is estimated at about 6,000 ducks.

Here’s why egg prices are quickly rising

The state plans to conduct surveillance testing in the surrounding area to monitor the situation and mitigate the spread.

This year, there have been cases of avian influenza reported in 24 states, with the virus affecting chickens, ducks and turkeys.

So far, no human cases of bird flu have been detected in the U.S. And while the CDC said the virus doesn’t present an immediate threat to public health, it is having an impact on egg prices .

