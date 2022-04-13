ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Cimeio Therapeutics Wins $50M to Power Cell-Shielding Technology

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCimeio Therapeutics, a novel cell therapy startup, announced the completion of a $50 million Series A financing round Wednesday morning. The funding, led by Versant Ventures, will help propel the company into therapeutic areas such as genetic diseases, hematologic malignancies and autoimmune disorders and push Cimeio to become a leader in...

www.biospace.com

MEDICAL & BIOTECH

