Meet Telli! She is 2 years old, weighs 25 pounds, and currently lives in a Pet Of The Week Room at NHA after recently returning from a foster home!. Telli is a small gal who likes to live life to the fullest! She can be a little shy when meeting new people, but she loves toys and zooming around with other dogs. She is not much of an inside player with other dogs, but once she goes outside in an off-leash environment – watch out – cause the “tag, you’re it” game begins!

