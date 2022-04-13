Where Is Sherman? Eliteljorg Museum

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- The city of Sherman celebrated the Celtic culture in a two day family fun event, and it wouldn't be a Celtic festival without the Highland Games. "They originated in the Highlands of Scotland," said organizer of the festival, Rob Ballew. "A lot of them were tests of strength and preparing, you know, young warriors for combat, for battle and things of that nature. And you know, in times of peace, they became fun events, you know to see who is the strongest. Now it's an international sport."
