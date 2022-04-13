ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Where Is Sherman? Eliteljorg Museum

Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS– He’s known for his iconic pop art images...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
ARTnews

Pace Gallery Takes on an Under-Recognized Painter Who’s Never Had a Solo Museum Show

Click here to read the full article. Huong Dodinh, a painter of stately abstractions who has never before had gallery representation, has joined Pace, one of the world’s biggest galleries. Pace, which has spaces in cities such as New York, London, Hong Kong, and Seoul, said that the move was intended to expand the gallery’s presence in Europe. Dodinh is based in Paris, where Pace has long been rumored to be opening a space. Currently, Pace also operates in Geneva. It is unusual for an artist as under-recognized as Dodinh to make the jump to a mega-gallery. Often, the artists who join Pace...
VISUAL ART
KTEN.com

Sherman hosting Celtic Festival and Highland Games

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- The city of Sherman celebrated the Celtic culture in a two day family fun event, and it wouldn't be a Celtic festival without the Highland Games. "They originated in the Highlands of Scotland," said organizer of the festival, Rob Ballew. "A lot of them were tests of strength and preparing, you know, young warriors for combat, for battle and things of that nature. And you know, in times of peace, they became fun events, you know to see who is the strongest. Now it's an international sport."
SHERMAN, TX
realitytitbit.com

Building Roots: Filming location, plot and hosts explored

This year we have seen a few of our favourite HGTV shows come to an end. However, like all things, ones beginning’s end becomes ones new beginning, as there is a brand new renovation show ready to hit out screens. Building Roots is the name of the new show...
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
KXII.com

Sherman celebrates 5th annual Celtic festival

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - What started out as way to support a local police pipe band, is now a two day festival. “It doesn’t matter what nationality you are, where you come from what your background is, this is an event that’s made for everybody,” said Director and Founder, Rob Ballew.
SHERMAN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Iconic Marilyn Monroe image by Andy Warhol tipped to sell at auction for $200M

NEW YORK — An iconic image of Marilyn Monroe created by Andy Warhol is coming to auction, with Christie’s auction house estimating the price at around $200 million. The silkscreen image known as “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” a close-up of Monroe with her hair in yellow, her eyeshadow blue and her lips red, is slated to be part of a week of sales in May, Christie’s said Monday.
VISUAL ART
Fox 59

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: April 12, 2022

IMPD respond to shooting near Bottleworks District …. Purdue investigating anti-police vandalism on campus. Food banks preparing for additional spike after Indiana …. IU Health to greatly expand their Fishers hospital …
WEATHER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Pop Art#Museum
Fox 59

NATIONAL GRILLED CHEESE DAY

Purdue outlining next steps after decision on viral …. Libby’s grandma reacts to new revelations in Delphi …. A lengthy investigation into illegal guns and drugs …. Libby German’s grandmother reacts to social media …. Interview with Mr. Basketball. 2022 GOVERNOR’S STEM TEAM. WORK ZONE SAFETY AWARENESS...
FESTIVAL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Native American Modernist Artist George Morrison Memorialized on New Forever Stamps

One of the nation’s greatest modernist artists and a founding figure of Native American modernism, George Morrison challenged prevailing ideas of what Native American art should be, arguing that an artist’s identity can exist independently from the nature of the art he creates. He is best known for his abstract landscape paintings and monumental wood […] The post Native American Modernist Artist George Morrison Memorialized on New Forever Stamps appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
VISUAL ART
Fox 59

Family Easter Fashion

Easter is this Sunday which means it's time to get your family's Easter outfits ready. If you haven't bought clothes yet, there are still plenty of affordable options. Lifestyle expert Ashley Stylz gives us some Easter fashion tips.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Fox 59

Goat yoga with Little By Little Farm in Zionsville

INDIANAPOLIS — The owners of Little By Little Farm in Zionsville stopped by Indy Now on Tuesday, and they brought the cutest baby goats with them!. The family-owned farm not only offers the community local, fresh, organic products, but also fun events such as goat yoga.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WPXI Pittsburgh

Parents: Kindergarten student brings pre-mixed margarita drinks to Michigan school

LIVONIA. Mich. — Kindergarten is supposed to be a happy time for students. Not time for happy hour. Parents at a Michigan school are expressing concern after they said a kindergarten student brought a ready-to-drink bottle of Jose Cuervo margarita mix to school, WJBK-TV reported. According to the parents, several of the students took sips of the mixed drink, including their daughters.
LIVONIA, MI
Fox 59

Anderson woman collects beauty products for prom

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson woman is passing along the success of her business to benefit others. But she is not just giving things away. Malia Songer, owner of Foreverbowens, has started a new drive for prom. You can help by donating items. Songer says she is constantly holding...
ANDERSON, IN
Fox 59

Black Worldschoolers Mobile Bookstore

Help take your children from reluctant reader to under-the-covers-flashlight-readers. Black Worldschoolers Mobile Bookstore is called “a bookstore on wheels with ice cream truck energy” with programs and events that center around black authors and stories. Watch to hear the inspiring story behind Black Worldschoolers and visit their site...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy