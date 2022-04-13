ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

State reports bird flu at 2nd Indiana duck farm

By Matt Adams
cbs4indy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — State officials said avian influenza has been found at a second duck farm in northern Indiana. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health said tests came back positive at the Elkhart County farm. The results are preliminary and will have to be verified by the U.S. Department...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Study: Indiana, Kentucky among worst states in providing public health services

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
BATESVILLE, IN
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Elkhart County, IN
Government
County
Elkhart County, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Elkhart County, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Industry
Elkhart County, IN
Business
Elkhart County, IN
Industry
MarketWatch

Egg prices jump as bird flu hits U.S. poultry flocks

A rapidly escalating bird-flu outbreak in the U.S. is contributing to a surge in egg prices and threatens to raise prices on other poultry products in the coming months as deaths continue to mount. Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza so far have led to the deaths of more than...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Flu#Influenza Virus#Cdc#H5n1
KISS 106

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Urban Milwaukee

Drilling For Gold in Wisconsin

Plans to conduct exploratory drilling for gold and copper in north-central Wisconsin appear to be moving ahead now that a Canadian mining company has received an exploration license. GreenLight Metals, a Toronto-based company, submitted a $5,000 bond to the state and received an exploration license on Feb. 17 doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
KFVS12

Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois fisherman was sentenced to a year in federal prison for illegally catching and selling sturgeon. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, Daniel Allen, 44, of Brookport, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison followed by two years of post-release supervision for violating the Lacey Act.
BROOKPORT, IL
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
deseret.com

An infectious dog disease is running through Florida right now

A contagious virus has been spreading across dog populations recently, prompting worries about what this could mean for man’s best friend. The news: A recent outbreak of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex — also known as “kennel cough” or “canine cough” — has been hitting parts of Florida, per USA Today.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy