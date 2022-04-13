ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

No pandemic restrictions for Montgomery Co. high school graduations

By Alejandro Alvarez
WTOP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County’s high school graduation and eighth-grade promotion ceremonies will be held without pandemic restrictions for the first time in over two years in the Maryland county. Chris Cram, spokesman for...

wtop.com

WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Daily Voice

WANTED: Maryland Man Allegedly Behind Two Homicides In Prince George's County

Prince George's County Police are offering up to $2,500 to anyone with information about a man believed to be behind multiple recent homicides in the county. Malique Harden, 21, of Suitland, is wanted for killing Michael Hawkins, 58, of Washington DC in his apartment in the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road on Feb. 27, police said. Harden reportedly shot and killed Hawkins during a robbery, police said.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Toby Hazlewood

High School Students Will Be Required To Study Financial Literacy Before Graduating, After Gov. DeSantis Signs New Bill

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On March 22 Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill that will require that high school kids in Florida are taught about financial literacy and money management in order to graduate from high school. The move is being seen as a smart one, in preparing the state's young people to function in the real world.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland High School Graduation Rate Improved Overall, But Not For Some Groups, Data Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More Maryland high school students are graduating overall in the last year, according to data from the Maryland Department of Education, but graduation rates for some disadvantaged students decreased. According to 2020-2021 school year data, the Maryland four-year cohort graduation rate was 87.2%, an increase over the rate of 86.8% recorded in 2020. The graduation rate increased for Hispanic students and English learners in the last year, but the rate for Black students, students with disabilities, and economically disadvantaged students decreased, the department said. Fewer students are enrolling in postsecondary institutions like universities or trade schools. Among 2020 graduates, 60.5% enrolled in...
MARYLAND STATE
MLive.com

TeenQuest graduation celebrates 90 Genesee County high school students

TeenQuest graduation celebrates 90 Genesee County high school students. TeenQuest graduation celebrates 90 Genesee County high school students. Adam Baker, father of TeenQuest graduate Valerie Gibbs-Baker, applauds his daughter as she finishes her speech during the TeenQuest graduation ceremony at Grand Blanc High School Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | MLive.com)Get Photo.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Middletown Press

School board moves up Greenwich High graduation to June 23 despite snow days, COVID-related cancellations

GREENWICH — Greenwich High School graduation will be held June 23, but students’ last day of school is scheduled for June 28. June 27 and 28 will be half days. The Greenwich Public Schools Board of Education set the dates during its meeting Thursday evening, waiving a board policy to meet twice before establishing changes to a school calendar.
GREENWICH, CT
WTOP

Finalist for Fairfax Co. Public Schools superintendent withdraws

A candidate for Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent is bowing out of consideration to lead Virginia’s largest school system. Cheryl Logan, the current head of Omaha Public Schools in Nebraska, has pulled her name from consideration. Last weekend, the Fairfax County NAACP advocated for Logan as the preferred candidate....
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania’s high school graduates need to understand personal finance | Opinion

This spring, 130,000 Pennsylvania students will graduate high school, and the vast majority of these students will have never taken a personal finance class in school. Of the Commonwealth’s 500 school districts, less than 50 require personal finance course for graduation. That is why we need to pay House Bill 242, now under consideration in the state legislature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTOP

Laurel man arrested in DC, charged with armed carjacking in Rockville

A Prince George’s County man faces charges following an armed carjacking earlier this month in Montgomery County, Maryland. Thomas Eugene Whiting, 23, of Laurel, was arrested and charged in connection with an armed carjacking in the 260 block of Congressional Lane in Rockville on April 6, according to Montgomery County police.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

1 wounded in shooting at a Prince William Co. high school

One person has been wounded and hospitalized in a shooting in Prince William County, Virginia. It happened at a carnival located at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge Friday night. Police said one person with a gunshot wound has been flown out. They have not released the person’s name, age or...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

