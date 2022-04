HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least three tornadoes touched down in Kentucky during Friday night's severe weather. The NWS said there were EF-1 tornadoes in both Hardin County and Bullitt County, while an EF-0 tornado went through Breckinridge County. So far, no injuries or deaths have been reported according to the website.

HARDIN COUNTY, KY ・ 27 DAYS AGO