The Riverfront Times Is Seeking Summer Interns

By Rosalind Early, More
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're interested in spending the summer doing the kind of journalism that people actually want to read, think about applying for one of the Riverfront Times' summer internships. We're looking for smart college students to join us as reporters and photographers. This...

RFT (Riverfront Times)

COCA Debuts New Musical With Help of Student Playwrights

The Center of Creative Arts (COCA) artistic director Jennifer Wintzer describes the organization's newest musical with excitement – it’s the final product of composer Colin Healy and the students in the COCAWrites program hard work over the last few months. What has culminated is Big Machine (FKA The...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Review: Bowood by Niche Is a Magical Culinary Oasis

Every morning, chef Koda Williams begins his day at Bowood by Niche (4605 Olive Street, 314-454-6868) with the following ritual: He arrives in the kitchen about an hour before anyone else, turns on the equipment, then makes himself an Americano and heads up to the rooftop garden. Nominally, he's there to collect fresh herbs for the day's service, but in reality, he sees his time up there as a way to center himself and take in the oasis-like beauty of his Central West End urban-farm environs. Embracing the stillness before the day starts, he is there before dawn, so he can watch the sun rise over the city, bathing the greenery that surrounds him in a gentle light that is positively ethereal.
