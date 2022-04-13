The Riverfront Times Is Seeking Summer Interns

Every morning, chef Koda Williams begins his day at Bowood by Niche (4605 Olive Street, 314-454-6868) with the following ritual: He arrives in the kitchen about an hour before anyone else, turns on the equipment, then makes himself an Americano and heads up to the rooftop garden. Nominally, he's there to collect fresh herbs for the day's service, but in reality, he sees his time up there as a way to center himself and take in the oasis-like beauty of his Central West End urban-farm environs. Embracing the stillness before the day starts, he is there before dawn, so he can watch the sun rise over the city, bathing the greenery that surrounds him in a gentle light that is positively ethereal.

