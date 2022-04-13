ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's on TV Wednesday: 'Kung Fu' on the CW; 'CMT Storytellers: Brooks & Dunn' on CMT, 'Snowfall' on FX

By Ed Stockly
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv .

SERIES

Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash Barry and Chester (Grant Gustin, Brandon McKnight) may have figured out a way to stop the Black Flame from hurting anyone else. Also, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) decides to try handling a situation on her own, which may endanger more innocents in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) steps in as PE coach at William Penn Academy in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Nature The new episode ”American Arctic" follows the world’s longest land-animal migration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeastern Alaska. 8 p.m. KOCE

CMT Storytellers Brooks & Dunn (Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn) perform in this new episode. 8 p.m. CMT

The Wonder Years Bruce (Spence Moore II) returns home from Vietnam, and the family is shocked to find out he is eager to begin a new life with an older woman he’s been dating, who has an 8-year-old son. Elisha Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh and Laura Kariuki also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Kung Fu A tip from Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) leads Nicky and Mia (Olivia Liang, guest star Vanessa Yao) to a secret meeting between Juliette (guest star Annie Q.) and a mysterious scientist in this new episode. Also, Henry's (Eddie Liu) findings lead him to an expert who may be able to decipher his research, while Jin and Mei-Li (Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan) help settle an age-old dispute between Chinatown's oldest grocers. 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners Dan (John Goodman) enlists the help of a few good friends for the funeral home remodel, but Louise (Katey Sagal) points out that Dan's generosity with his time seems to benefit everyone but her. Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and Alicia Goranson also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Domino Masters (N) 9 p.m. Fox

House of Payne Curtis (LaVan Davis) is planning a block party to launch his food truck and business in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET

Home Economics (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

Beyond the Edge (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC

The Ms. Pat Show "Sticks and Stones" After hearing one of Junebug's (Theodore Barnes) friends call him the N-word, the family has a discussion about that word and many others. Patricia Williams, J. Bernard Calloway and Briyana Guadalupe also star. 10 p.m. BET

Good Trouble Evan (T.J. Linnard) proposes an idea that he hopes could save Bulk Beauty. Also, Alice (Sherry Cola) has returned, but things between her and Sumi (Kara Wang) are still strained. Priscilla Quintana, Josh Pence, Emma Hunton, Yasmine Aker and Marcus Emanuel Mitchell star. 10 p.m. Freeform

Snowfall Jerome and Louie (Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis) distance themselves from Franklin (Damson Idris) in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX

Bee Czar First the team extract a king-sized hive at a Renaissance fair, then they prepare a huge shipment of honey for a distillery in this new episode. 10:03 p.m. Discovery

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 9 a.m., 12:30 and 4 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Minnesota Twins, 10 a.m. SportsNetLA

Soccer UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, Liverpool versus Benfica, noon CBS; CONCACAF Champions League semifinal, New York City FC versus Seattle Sounders FC, 6 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Charlotte Hornets visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4 p.m. ESPN; the San Antonio Spurs visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 6:35 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. TNT; the Kings visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Author Scott Kelly; author Alice Walker. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Barack Obama; Macrene Alexiades; Adrianna Brach; Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Karen Duffy; actors Paul Bettany and Claire Foy. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Hugh Laurie ("Why Didn't They Ask Evans?"); electric cars. (N) 9 a.m., 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Alyssa Farah Griffin; Jerrod Carmichael; Julia Haart. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall Tina Knowles-Lawson ("Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story"); ballet dancer turned surgeon Likolani Arthur. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Sienna Miller ("Anatomy of a Scandal"); Danny Seo. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings "Leave Before You Love Me"; Camila Cabello; Shemar Moore; Craig Morgan. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Michelle says she wonders if her rocky divorce from Michael drove her son Logan to use drugs. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kim Kardashian ("The Kardashians"); Charlie Puth performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Jane Seymour ("Harry Wild"). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jerrod Carmichael. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dua Lipa; Sam Heughan; Band of Horses performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Claire Foy; Paul Bettany; Bright Eyes perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bill Maher; Michelle Yeoh; Alec Benjamin performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Christina Ricci; playwright Jeremy O. Harris; "Everybody's Talking About Jamie." 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Holly Hunter; Patti Harrison; Catherine Cohen; Larnell Lewis performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Fighter (2010) 8:05 a.m. Starz

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 9:30 a.m. HBO

Show Boat (1951) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) 10:30 a.m. TMC

Déjà Vu (2006) 11 a.m. TNT

Good Time (2017) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 11:30 a.m. Syfy

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) Noon Epix

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 12:17 and 10:35 p.m. Encore

Kiss Me Kate (1953) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Split (2016) 2 p.m. FX

Lean on Pete (2017) 2 p.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

The Bourne Identity (2002) 2:45 p.m. HBO

Bull Durham (1988) 3 p.m. Showtime; 4 p.m. FS1

Doubt (2008) 3:15 p.m. Cinemax

The End of the Tour (2015) 4:05 p.m. TMC

Menace II Society (1993) 4:15 p.m. VH1

Blood Father (2016) 5 p.m. Cinemax

Clean and Sober (1988) 5 p.m. TCM

Love and Monsters (2020) 5:15 p.m. Epix

Weird Science (1985) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 6 p.m. Syfy

You Can Count on Me (2000) 6 p.m. TMC

Gangs of New York (2002) 6:10 p.m. Encore

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 7 p.m. FX

Hugo (2011) 8 p.m. HBO

Harold and Maude (1971) 8 p.m. TMC

McLintock! (1963) 8:55 p.m. KVCR

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 9 p.m. Syfy

American Gangster (2007) 9 p.m. VH1

Leaving Las Vegas (1995) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Schindler's List (1993) 11 p.m. Showtime

Zola (2020) 11 p.m. TMC

Barfly (1987) 11:15 p.m. TCM

