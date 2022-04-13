ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chef's Quick Tip: Beef brisket

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

This week, Chef Chris Papp of Stew Leonard's shows Tina Redwine how to make beef brisket.

Brisket

Ingredients:

  • 1 lean brisket, approximately 6lbs, trimmed
  • 1 tbsp. Stew Leonard’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • ¼ C chopped celery
  • ½ C chopped onions
  • ¼ C chopped carrots
  • 3 cloves of garlic, crushed and chopped
  • ¼ C tomato paste
  • ½ C red wine
  • ¾ quart of Stew Leonard’s Organic Beef Stock
  • 6 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1 sprig of rosemary
  • 4 generous cracks of cracked black pepper
  • 2 bay leaf

Preparation:

  • Pre-heat your slow cooker on high
  • Place the brisket into the slow cooker and sear it in the olive oil
  • Remove brisket from the slow cooker and add celery, onions, and carrots and reduce heat to medium
  • Cook for 5 minutes or until vegetables are soft
  • Add tomato paste, mix well, and cook for 1-2 minutes
  • Add red wine and reduce the mixture for about 1 minute
  • Add beef stock
  • Add brisket, rosemary, thyme, chopped garlic, bay leaves, and black pepper
  • Cover and cook on low for 4-5 hours

Tips:

  • Look for a flat brisket.  You’ll need about a half-pound per person
  • Searing the before cooking will help build flavor one step at a time
  • After cooking, let the brisket rest before you slice it
  • Can also serve with Stew Leonard’s bordelaise sauce for a short cut

