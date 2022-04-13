Chef's Quick Tip: Beef brisket
This week, Chef Chris Papp of Stew Leonard's shows Tina Redwine how to make beef brisket.
Brisket
Ingredients:
- 1 lean brisket, approximately 6lbs, trimmed
- 1 tbsp. Stew Leonard’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- ¼ C chopped celery
- ½ C chopped onions
- ¼ C chopped carrots
- 3 cloves of garlic, crushed and chopped
- ¼ C tomato paste
- ½ C red wine
- ¾ quart of Stew Leonard’s Organic Beef Stock
- 6 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 sprig of rosemary
- 4 generous cracks of cracked black pepper
- 2 bay leaf
Preparation:
- Pre-heat your slow cooker on high
- Place the brisket into the slow cooker and sear it in the olive oil
- Remove brisket from the slow cooker and add celery, onions, and carrots and reduce heat to medium
- Cook for 5 minutes or until vegetables are soft
- Add tomato paste, mix well, and cook for 1-2 minutes
- Add red wine and reduce the mixture for about 1 minute
- Add beef stock
- Add brisket, rosemary, thyme, chopped garlic, bay leaves, and black pepper
- Cover and cook on low for 4-5 hours
Tips:
- Look for a flat brisket. You’ll need about a half-pound per person
- Searing the before cooking will help build flavor one step at a time
- After cooking, let the brisket rest before you slice it
- Can also serve with Stew Leonard’s bordelaise sauce for a short cut
