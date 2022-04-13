Franklin Lakes Driver, 87, Hits Fort Lee Women — One Of Them 77 — In Wyckoff

EMS workers and police tend to one of the pedestrians struck in Wyckoff. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: An SUV driven by an 87-year-old Franklin Lakes motorist struck two women from Fort Lee as they crossed a Wyckoff street, sending both to the hospital, authorities said.

The older pedestrian, 77, suffered "serious but non-life-threatening injuries to her upper body" after they were struck by a 2010 Chevy at the intersection of Wyckoff and Cedar Hill avenues around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

The other woman, 42, sustained head and face injuries, he said.

Sgt. Kevin Pinches and Officers Robert Schlossberg and Kenneth Marcoux secured the scene and rendered aid to the injured women, the lieutenant said.

Ambulances from Wyckoff and Midland Park, along with paramedics from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, provided additional aid before the pair were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, Soto said.

The female driver remained at the scene and cooperated with what is a continuing investigation led by Traffic Sgt. Brian Zivkovich, he said.

Any possible summonses or charges depend on the results.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos.

