ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Luiz Zerbini’s Paintings Uncover Previously Unseen Brazilian Histories in São Paulo Show

By Shanti Escalante-De Mattei
ARTnews
ARTnews
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Akek_0f7tPEDK00

Click here to read the full article.

For decades, Brazil’s Amazon forest was treated by some as a symbol of virgin nature, teeming not only with verdant flora and brilliantly colored fauna but also with Indigenous people who were able to resist the incursion of modernity. It is only recently that this image of the Amazon has begun to break down as the stresses of destructive fires, social movements, and the Bolsonaro regime reveal histories of abuse. In his exhibition “The Same Story is Never the Same” at the Museu de Arte de São Paulo ( MASP ), Luiz Zerbini aims to give us a vision of perspectives across Brazil that have long been shrouded by colonial histories.

Zerbini had long been focusing on making landscapes when MASP artistic director Adriano Pedrosa commissioned Zerbini in 2014 to paint a reinterpretation of one of Brazil’s most iconic paintings, A primeira missa no Brasil (The first mass in Brazil). That work was created in 1861 by Victor Meirelles at the request of Brazil’s last emperor, Dom Pedro II.

“This is a very typical, colonial image we learn in school,” explained Guilherme Giufrida, the curator of the exhibit. “Though Zerbini had neither worked with the human figure in some time nor with historical narratives, he accepted the challenge.”

Zerbini’s idea was to invert the point of view of the historical painting. Where A primeira missa no Brasil centers Portuguese colonizers as Indigenous people crawl around the edges of the scene, Zerbini’s A primeira missa (2014) imagines what it must have been like to see the Portuguese arrive on Brazilian shores. In Zerbini’s depiction, it was an unremarkable event.

The painting shows the forest in full, chaotic flower as Indigenous members pull in canoes and work. In the middle is a proud woman, whose bottom half is mysteriously engulfed by a fish. In the far distance is the newly erected cross that is now hardly of note. The colonizers did not stride onto this land and become awe-inspiring protagonists, the painting suggests. They were figures on the horizon of importance, trying to survive, adorning themselves with their precious icon.

“Now, in schools, they reproduce this work by Zerbini as a new image to be studied, this image of first contact between two totally different civilizations,” Giufrida said.

A primeira missa inspired Zerbini to continue painting unseen histories, and slowly the idea for the exhibition as part of a dedicated series of shows focused on Brazil held as part of MASP’s acclaimed “Histórias” series . In Zerbini’s recent paintings, he created new images to represent historical events like the Haximu Massacre of 1993, Brazil’s first recognized genocide, and the 1895 War of Canudos in which a diverse commune was exterminated by the Republic.

Both events are of massive importance to Brazilian history, yet they lack accompanying visual language, such as paintings or photographs, that offer alternative perspectives of the events that were in large part documented by state powers.

“Since the the Portuguese arrived here and discovered those the abundance of gold and silver, there has been conflict,” said Giufrida. Today, illegal miners set up in the recesses of the forest to extract gold. It was in this manner that miners came into fatal contact with the Haximu people who lived there.

Articles about the Haximu Massacre are usually accompanied only with images of Indigenous people or a picture of the forest. Zerbini’s Massacre de Haximu (2020) pulls no such punches. There are bodies strewn across the fertile forest floor, though the individual forms are not quite comprehensible. Yet one figure is plainly depicted, a lone man with a machete stands over the bodies as gold colors the surrounding waters.

Brazil’s natural abundance is at constant odds with the violence that revolves around it. This perversity is present in all of Zerbini’s work: a loving reflection on the botanical beauty of Brazil’s plantation crops as ghostly slave figures surround them, as in Paisagem inútil (Useless Landscape), 2020, or a plant of mythical proportions amid oily waters at a guerrilla gold mining site in Rio das Mortes (The River of Deaths), 2021. Peppered throughout the exhibition are his prints, made using plants he’s gathered around his home.

As much as Zerbini makes explicit histories of violence, he also deliberately obfuscates them. Out of respect for the bodies of the dead and slaves, they are often hidden or abstracted in some way. In his interpretation of the War of Canudos, for example, he gives us a vision of the community still whole, still full of potential.

The exhibition is a comprehensive one in that it includes not just Zerbini’s works but his inspirations for them—including abstracted dioramas full of things he referenced in his paintings, such as a leaf he liked or a plain knife. Yet A primeira missa no Brasil itself is notably absent here. “He said it was too violent,” Giufrida explained.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Archaeologists Have Unearthed 65 Giant Stone Jars In India

Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists have identified 65 large sandstone jars believed to be used for ritual burials across four sites in Assam, India, according to a new study published in the Journal of Asian Archaeology last week. They have yet to identify who made the vessels. The research project—a joint effort between Australian National University (ANU), North-Eastern Hill University and Gauhati University, the latter two in India—started as a routine survey to explore three known sites. It wasn’t until the team worked with local communities to extend their survey to include a 300-square-kilometer area among dense forests...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

After Being Found in Dumpster, Paintings by ‘Largely Forgotten’ Artist Get New York Gallery Show

Click here to read the full article. A group of paintings by Francis Hines, an obscure artist active in 1970s and ’80s New York, that were rediscovered after having been discarded near a Connecticut barn will be showcased by a Manhattan gallery next month. 30 large-scale abstract paintings were among several hundred works found in 2017 by a local mechanic named Jared Whipple on a property in Waterbury, near the artist’s former studio. Whipple recovered the pieces from an industrial dumpster alongside other debris left behind after Hines’s death in 2016 at the age of 96. Some of the paintings will go...
WATERBURY, CT
ARTnews

The Prado Has Re-created the Scents of a Lush Jan Brueghel Landscape for an Olfactory Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. Flowers and trees bloom in Jan Brueghel the Elder’s sumptuous garden, where peacocks and civets prowl the grounds as a child plucks a petal from its stem, inhaling the fragrance. Since the painting of The Sense of Smell in the 17th century, viewers have said the scent of spring was so strongly suggested, it seemed to emanate from the canvas. Now, visitors to the Prado Museum in Madrid can literally inhale the scents of the Flemish Master’s painting. For “The Essence of a Painting. An Olfactory Exhibition,” Alejandro Vergara, the Prado’s head curator of...
MUSEUMS
hypebeast.com

Mexico Seized 14 Pre-Hispanic Artifacts From Being Shipped Out of a Tijuana Post Office

The latest repatriation effort to hit the art world. The art world has seen a steady stream of repatriation efforts as of late. From the Brooklyn Museum returning 1,300 Pre-Colombian artifacts back to Costa Rica, the National Gallery of Australia sending 14 artworks back to India or a Nigerian artist who proposed new work to the British Museum in exchange for the Benin Bronzes.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethel Reed
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Barbara Kruger
Person
Sean Connery
ARTnews

Kamrooz Aram Breaks Down the Divide Between Decorative Art and Painting in Chicago Show

Click here to read the full article. When he is in the midst of planning a new exhibition, Brooklyn-based artist Kamrooz Aram aims to respond to the space in which his art will be displayed. That is especially true with his latest show, “Privacy, An Exhibition,” now on view at the Arts Club of Chicago. “The architecture is always something that informs the work—art informing architecture, architecture working with art,” he said on Wednesday night during a talk with Janine Mileaf, the Arts Club’s executive director and chief curator. “Something that I prefer not to do is to alter the of...
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

In Peru, skull of 'marine monster' points to fearsome ancient predator

LIMA (Reuters) - Paleontologists have unearthed the skull of a ferocious marine predator, an ancient ancestor of modern-day whales, which once lived in a prehistoric ocean that covered part of what is now Peru, scientists announced on Thursday. The roughly 36-million-year-old well-preserved skull was dug up intact last year from...
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

These 8,000-Year-Old Human Remains Found In Portugal Are The Oldest Mummies Ever Discovered

Archaeologists found evidence that the remains from Portugal's Sado Valley were mummified before burial, making them the oldest mummies in the world by about 1,000 years. When Portuguese archaeologist Manuel Farinha dos Santos died in 2001, he left behind a set of photos he’d taken during an excavation of the Sado Valley in the 1960s. Now, researchers say that these rediscovered photographs depict the oldest known mummies ever found.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S O Paulo#Gold Mining#Photography#Amazon Forest#Indigenous#Masp#Portuguese
Phys.org

New, possibly arboreal rice rat species discovered in Ecuador

New rat species of the little known and rare genus Mindomys described: Three expeditions led an international research team with participation from the Leibniz Institute for the Analysis of Biodiversity Change (LIB) to the Cordillera de Kutukú, an isolated mountain range in Ecuador, to find just one specimen of the previously unknown species. The find in the Amazonian side of the Andes underlines the valuable biological role of this mountainous region.
WILDLIFE
Smithonian

Well-Preserved, 9,000-Year-Old Shrine Discovered in Jordan Desert

Archaeologists digging in the deserts of Jordan have unearthed a well-preserved Neolithic religious site believed to be around 9,000 years old, reports Omar Akour for the Associated Press (AP). Located in the Khashabiyeh Mountains, in the eastern Al-Jafr Basin, the shrine features two large standing stones carved with anthropomorphic figures,...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
lonelyplanet.com

Where to go in June for stunning beaches, ancient cities and tasty seafood

When the half-way point of the year hits, it’s the perfect time to be out on your next adventure. Sitting pretty just outside of the soaring peak-season prices, June’s sunny summer days in the northern hemisphere are ideal for exploration. In the southern hemisphere, June brings the dry season and incredible opportunities to embrace nature.
LIFESTYLE
TheConversationAU

Hidden away in a museum, we found the skull of a rare armoured dinosaur that roamed Queensland 105 years ago

You might think all important dinosaur “discoveries” are made as soon as fossils are collected in the field – that palaeontologists instantly know the significance of what they’ve found. This is often true. But sometimes, and maybe more often than you’d think, fossils will be stored in museum collections for years before the right researchers come along to “rediscover” them. This was the case for one Australian ankylosaur skull, which we’ve published about today in the journal Frontiers in Earth Sciences. Originally discovered in 2005 near the regional Queensland town of Boulia, the specimen remained at the South Australian Museum until we...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

ARTnews

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy