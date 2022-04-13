ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg’s Dali Museum announces immersive exhibit

By Maggie Duffy
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3poWHn_0f7tP9sw00
The Dali Museum and Grande Experiences will present "Dali Alive," a digital exhibition featuring Dali's artwork that will travel the United States. Dalí Alive © 2022 by The Salvador Dalí Museum, Inc. St. Petersburg, FL and Grande Experiences, Port Melbourne, Australia. The materials from the Museum’s collection in the USA © Salvador Dalí Museum, Inc., St. Petersburg, FL. Worldwide rights ©Salvador Dalí, Fundacio Gala-Salvador Dalí. The materials from third parties © by their respective owners. [ Courtesy of The Dali Museum ]

The Dalí Museum has announced a collaboration with Grande Experiences on a new multi-sensory immersive exhibition called “Dalí Alive.” The exhibit revealing the Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí’s works and life will travel the United States.

In describing it, a news release said “a powerful symphony of light and sound will transport visitors directly inside the surreal visions and landscapes synonymous with the artist.”

Grande Experiences presented “Van Gogh Alive” at The Dalí Museum in 2020. Key works by the Dutch post-impressionist were digitized and projected on the walls and floors, set to a cinematic score of classical music.

In 2020, Dalí executive director Hank Hine told the Tampa Bay Times that the museum had been searching for a way to produce a similar experience with the museum’s collection of works by Dalí. With a planned expansion that includes a wing designed specifically for digital exhibitions, Hine said “Van Gogh Alive” was a proof of concept.

The exhibition was so popular that it was extended at the museum and sold out. The news release stated that it is the most-visited multi-sensory experience in the world.

“The Dalí's mission is to preserve and share Salvador Dalí's celebrated artistic legacy,” Hine said in the release. “Our partnership with Grande Experiences allows us to amplify his transformative story to a wider audience – those that can’t visit The Dalí in St. Petersburg will now have the opportunity to appreciate the legendary artist and his wide-ranging impact through this remarkable and theatrical digital display.”

“Dalí Alive” will explore Dalí ‘s ability to reinvent himself and overcome obstacles. Chronological segments highlight his childhood in Spain, his time in surrealist circles in Paris, his refuge in America during World War II and his enduring cultural impact.

“We could not be more excited to collaborate with the esteemed Dalí Museum to create “Dalí Alive” and bring this surreal experience to audiences across the U.S.,” said Bruce Peterson, executive chairman and founder of Grande Experiences, in the release. “In my opinion, if Salvador Dalí were alive today, he would be creating in this exciting new age digital medium.”

The website for the exhibition says it’s beginning in the fall; stay tuned for an announcement about the location of the world premiere. For more information, visit dalialive.com.

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Immersive 'Beyond Van Gogh' Exhibit Coming To Tulsa

Organizers announce the hit traveling exhibit "Beyond Van Gogh" is coming to Tulsa. Details of the stop are still to be released, including when and where. The exhibit allows guests to immerse themselves in Van Gogh's art, including masterpieces like "Starry Night" and "Sunflowers." "Van Gogh’s art comes to life...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Entertainment
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

How the Academy Museum’s Jewish Exclusion Became Exhibit A

Producer John Goldwyn turned down his invite to the September 2021 opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The grandson of Samuel Goldwyn — an industry founding father whose executive endeavors a century ago led to the formation of both Paramount and MGM — had been astonished to learn, before the institution’s debut, that the immigrant pioneers who invented Hollywood weren’t addressed in the decade-in-the-making, $500 million, 300,000-square-foot citadel to moviedom. “If you’re going to have a museum in Los Angeles tied to the Academy that celebrates arguably the most significant art form of the 20th century, how is it...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salvador Dalí
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Bruce Peterson
The Guardian

Painting credited to Rembrandt pupil confirmed as work of Dutch master himself

A landscape painting considered to have been the work of a Rembrandt pupil has been confirmed as having been executed by the Dutch master himself. In what has been described as a coup for curators at Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, which owns the painting, Landscape with Arched Bridge is now considered a direct work of the 17th-century painter, Rembrandt Harmensz. van Rijn. For decades it had been attributed to one of his pupils, Govert Flinck.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Ancient Artifact Pulled From Christie’s Auction After Archaeologist Claims Suspect ‘Provenance’

Click here to read the full article. An artifact scheduled to be auctioned during an antiquities sale in New York at Christie’s next month has been withdrawn after an expert flagged two lots linked to dealers of of looted antiquities. Christos Tsirogiannis, an archaeologist and researcher at University of Aarhus in Denmark raised questions over the ownership records of a Greek vase and a Roman helmet, dating back to 450 B.C. and late 2nd-early 3rd century A.D., respectively. The vase has been withdrawn from the sale, while the copper helmet is expected to hit the auction block during Christie’s New York Classic...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exhibitions#Dali Museum#The Dal Museum#Grande Experiences#Spanish#Dutch#The Tampa Bay Times
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World War II
lonelyplanet.com

Sealed tomb discovered in Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is set to be unlocked

A sealed sarcophagus discovered beneath the fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is set to be unlocked, French archaeologists announced on Thursday. We've seen enough movies to put us off poking into mysterious sealed tombs. Mummies. Curses. Too much spooky potential to unleash on 2022. But French scientists, swayed by anthropology and not Hollywood tropes, are going ahead with plans to unlock the sarcophagus discovered below the paving stone floor of Notre Dame last month.
SCIENCE
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy