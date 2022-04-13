St. Petersburg’s Dali Museum announces immersive exhibit

The Dali Museum and Grande Experiences will present "Dali Alive," a digital exhibition featuring Dali's artwork that will travel the United States. Dalí Alive © 2022 by The Salvador Dalí Museum, Inc. St. Petersburg, FL and Grande Experiences, Port Melbourne, Australia. The materials from the Museum’s collection in the USA © Salvador Dalí Museum, Inc., St. Petersburg, FL. Worldwide rights ©Salvador Dalí, Fundacio Gala-Salvador Dalí. The materials from third parties © by their respective owners. [ Courtesy of The Dali Museum ]

The Dalí Museum has announced a collaboration with Grande Experiences on a new multi-sensory immersive exhibition called “Dalí Alive.” The exhibit revealing the Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí’s works and life will travel the United States.

In describing it, a news release said “a powerful symphony of light and sound will transport visitors directly inside the surreal visions and landscapes synonymous with the artist.”

Grande Experiences presented “Van Gogh Alive” at The Dalí Museum in 2020. Key works by the Dutch post-impressionist were digitized and projected on the walls and floors, set to a cinematic score of classical music.

In 2020, Dalí executive director Hank Hine told the Tampa Bay Times that the museum had been searching for a way to produce a similar experience with the museum’s collection of works by Dalí. With a planned expansion that includes a wing designed specifically for digital exhibitions, Hine said “Van Gogh Alive” was a proof of concept.

The exhibition was so popular that it was extended at the museum and sold out. The news release stated that it is the most-visited multi-sensory experience in the world.

“The Dalí's mission is to preserve and share Salvador Dalí's celebrated artistic legacy,” Hine said in the release. “Our partnership with Grande Experiences allows us to amplify his transformative story to a wider audience – those that can’t visit The Dalí in St. Petersburg will now have the opportunity to appreciate the legendary artist and his wide-ranging impact through this remarkable and theatrical digital display.”

“Dalí Alive” will explore Dalí ‘s ability to reinvent himself and overcome obstacles. Chronological segments highlight his childhood in Spain, his time in surrealist circles in Paris, his refuge in America during World War II and his enduring cultural impact.

“We could not be more excited to collaborate with the esteemed Dalí Museum to create “Dalí Alive” and bring this surreal experience to audiences across the U.S.,” said Bruce Peterson, executive chairman and founder of Grande Experiences, in the release. “In my opinion, if Salvador Dalí were alive today, he would be creating in this exciting new age digital medium.”

The website for the exhibition says it’s beginning in the fall; stay tuned for an announcement about the location of the world premiere. For more information, visit dalialive.com.