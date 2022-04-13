Pitbull announces North American tour with support from Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul

After a two-year absence, Coachella finally makes its highly-anticipated return today (15 April).Located in Indio, California, the desert festival has gained popularity over the years for its glitzy Instagram-worthy dress code and major celebrity guest sightings.Before the pandemic shut down large-scale music events, Coachella’s 2019 top-billed performers covered the musical spectrum with Childish Gambino’s hip-hop, Ariana Grande’s pop, and Tame Impala’s alternative indie. The biggest names in music will perform over the next two weekends. The star-studded headliners for this year’s event include Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia, with The Weeknd stepping in to replace Kanye West who pulled out last minute. A previously unannounced set from the band Arcade Fire also features on the bill, with the group playing at 6.45pm (PT) on the night of Friday 15 April.Read more:The performances you shouldn’t missOur picks of the greatest ever Coachella headlinersHow to tune into the Coachella livestreamFollow the liveblog below

MUSIC ・ 1 HOUR AGO