MILFORD — Local church youth group members rocked the day — and night — away Saturday, maintaining a fundraising tradition that extends more than four decades. Ten members of the First United Church of Christ's Junior Pilgrim Fellowship group participated in the annual Rock-a-Thon, in which these middle school aged children spend 24 hours in rocking chairs to raise money for nonprofits, and had a good time doing it.

MILFORD, CT ・ 27 DAYS AGO