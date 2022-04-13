ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

St. Jude Dream Home tickets available on Wednesday

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 5th annual Topeka St. Jude Dream Home started construction this spring and is making progress towards a June completion date.

The foundation, basement walls, garage, basement floors, driveway, framing, HVAC systems, electrical work, insulation, exterior painting, and drywall are finished.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tW1go_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tO2g1_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UeDNO_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SgQbU_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04FyPa_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNc7I_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCMlx_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oQGZ_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kntz_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzpBs_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RhZjj_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWWZ4_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNBEI_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4YRU_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQqsB_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZSPLQ_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2naOVe_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Ldez_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVYYi_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O4R9q_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ig4FS_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDeDm_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAss2_0f7tNw7000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SmUtN_0f7tNw7000

On Monday, Modern Masonry installed the mailbox, the tile was being installed in the bathrooms and later in the week the interior will be painted.

About the St. Jude Dream Home:

  • A home valued at an estimated $500,000
  • Drippé Homes is building the home
  • Located North of Topeka off Highway 75 and 46 th Street (2310 NW 49 th Ter.)
  • 4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,800 square foot house
  • Features a prep kitchen, oversized shower, basement wet bar and walk-in closets

Only 7,000 tickets will be sold, helping the Topeka community to raise over $3.4 million for the kids of St. Jude in five years. Tickets go on sale in April 2022 for $100 each. The house and other prizes will be given away live on KSNT News on June 16, 2022.

For tickets, go to, https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/topeka.html?sc_cid=bnn75075

Key sponsors include: KSNT News, Drippé Homes, Alpha Media Topeka, Carpet One Floor &
Home, South Wind Shelters & Safe Rooms and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, Bosch and Azura Credit Union.

Check back at ksnt.com on Wednesday, April 13th, to reserve a chance to win this $500,000 home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

St. Jude Dream Home construction moves indoors

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 5th annual Topeka St. Jude Dream Home is under construction this spring. “Today we are in our 5th St. Jude Home, putting in 7 1/2″ white oak engineered flooring. It goes through the main level of the home. We will finish up here today and tomorow finish the basement.” Chris Schaefer, […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Business
City
Home, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Real Estate
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
Appeal-Democrat

AAUW Garden Tour tickets available

Tickets for the next American Association of University Women Garden Tour are currently on sale for those interested in taking part in the fundraising event that was put on pause for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The self-guided tour will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on...
YUBA CITY, CA
KSNT News

UPDATE: Deadly crash in Coffey County claims a life

COFFEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol released the name of a 64-year-old man who died after leaving the road on I-35 Wednesday night. Kevin Orear, 64, of Melvern, was driving north on I-35 four miles east of Lebo when his 2011 Ford F150 left the road and hit a bridge post. The truck […]
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Gov. Kelly calls for full food tax cut ‘now,’ pushes back at GOP plan

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas Governor Laura Kelly led another push to get her “Axe the Food Tax” plan passed this year. The governor visited T-Rock Child Care Center in Topeka, where daycare workers are spending hundreds of dollars on groceries. “Over $500 one grocery, and over $220 at another grocery…when you figure out the sales tax […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Masonry#The St Jude Dream Home#Dripp Homes#Alpha Media#Carpet One Floor Home#Shaw Floors#Azura Credit Union#Ksnt Com
KSNT News

TPD responds to ‘ongoing incident’ near Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is on the scene of an unknown situation near Gage Park. There is currently a large police presence near Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Frazier Avenue. Officers are responding to an ongoing incident, according to TPD’s Watch Commander. He declined to release details about the situation, but says […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

RCPD offers $1,000 reward for man with several active warrants

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man with several active warrants and is offering a reward for those with any information. According to the RCPD, Taylor Morris has three active warrants attached to his name totaling in a bond of $20,000. These warrants are: […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

K-State Classy Cats become national champions

ORLANDO, Fl. (KSNW) — The Kansas State University dance team, the Classy Cats, became national champions this weekend. The team competed in both the pom and jazz styles at the 2022 College Classic in Orlando, Fl. The Classy Cats placed first in the DIA Pom style, giving them their new national championship title. They also […]
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KSNT News

New Topeka CBD store to sell Kratom, Delta 8 products

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new store opening in downtown Topeka will sell a variety of products related to CBD, Delta 8, Kratom and more. Earth’s Choice officially opened on March 17 at 729 South Kansas Avenue, and will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 20 with the Greater Topeka Partnership. The owner, Shane Roeder, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Dad who paralyzed daughter in DUI car crash sentenced

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for a Father’s Day DUI crash that injured his two children, leaving one of them paralyzed. Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says Jimmy Dean Landis was sentenced Friday to serve 318 months years in prison and pay a $2,660 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

$3M grant helps Topeka Zoo see ‘phenomenal growth’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new giraffe experience is in the works at the Topeka Zoo, and a $3 million dollar BASE grant is going a long way towards helping finish that project. On April 13, the Friends of the Topeka Zoo learned it was awarded a $3 million BASE grant, one of 35 grants the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man bitten by dog during jog, search for owner

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a dog that allegedly bit a jogger. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man reported he was jogging around the area of Green Valley Road and Nelson’s Ridge in rural Manhattan, Pottawatomie County on April 10, 2022 around 1:40 […]
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Reward posted for information on cause of Kansas wildfire

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County Fire District 1 and the Kansas State Fire Marshal are currently investigating the cause of a wildfire on Wednesday. They’re offering a cash reward for information on who may have started it. A reward of $1,000 was posted on Riley County Fire District 1’s Facebook page on April 13. […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Funeral planned for Topeka woman shot on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A funeral for a Topeka woman shot and killed in Dickinson County is planned for Tuesday, April 19. Samantha E. Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County, Sunday, April 10. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s office investigated and arrested Eric S. Wymore, 48, of Beulah, Colorado. […]
KSNT News

KSNT News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy