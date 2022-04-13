St. Jude Dream Home tickets available on Wednesday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 5th annual Topeka St. Jude Dream Home started construction this spring and is making progress towards a June completion date.

The foundation, basement walls, garage, basement floors, driveway, framing, HVAC systems, electrical work, insulation, exterior painting, and drywall are finished.

















































On Monday, Modern Masonry installed the mailbox, the tile was being installed in the bathrooms and later in the week the interior will be painted.

About the St. Jude Dream Home:

A home valued at an estimated $500,000

Drippé Homes is building the home

Located North of Topeka off Highway 75 and 46 th Street (2310 NW 49 th Ter.)

4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,800 square foot house

Features a prep kitchen, oversized shower, basement wet bar and walk-in closets

Only 7,000 tickets will be sold, helping the Topeka community to raise over $3.4 million for the kids of St. Jude in five years. Tickets go on sale in April 2022 for $100 each. The house and other prizes will be given away live on KSNT News on June 16, 2022.

For tickets, go to, https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/topeka.html?sc_cid=bnn75075

Key sponsors include: KSNT News, Drippé Homes, Alpha Media Topeka, Carpet One Floor &

Home, South Wind Shelters & Safe Rooms and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, Bosch and Azura Credit Union.

Check back at ksnt.com on Wednesday, April 13th, to reserve a chance to win this $500,000 home.

