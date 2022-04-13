Suspect in Revere Police Shooting Arraigned on Several Charges Monday
By John Lynds
The man who shot at Revere Police officers Friday, forcing them to return fire and hit the man in the foot, was arraigned Monday in Chelsea District Court on several charges. District Attorney Kevin Harden announced Daniel Cote, 32, of Revere was ordered held without bail on charges that he shot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to multiple shooting incidents in West Philadelphia. Detectives state that three shooting incidents occurred at the Westpark Apartment complex in West Philadelphia between March 1st, 2022, and...
A man who was charged in the death of his partner on a Maine beach has entered a plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. Police found 35-year-old Rhonda Pattelena dead on Short Sands Beach a year ago. An autopsy later determined she died from blunt force injury to the head.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The stepmother of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery is facing new charges. The New Hampshire Attorney General says Kayla Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, has been arrested for two charges of receiving stolen property related to a theft of firearms that occurred in the fall of 2019 in Manchester.
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
BELMONT, Mass. — A man who was wanted for the murder of his wife and the attempted murder of his daughter in Colombia is in custody after he was arrested Wednesday in Massachusetts, where he has been living for nearly 25 years. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said 61-year-old...
March 21 (UPI) -- A Boston bouncer was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Marine over the weekend, police announced Monday. Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Martinez at the Sons of Boston Bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday.
DORCHESTER — Boston Police are on the scene of a shooting in Dorchester on Monday. The victim was shot on an MBTA bus. It happened on Morton Street near Lorna Road. An MBTA bus is taped off within the crime scene. At this point, it’s unclear who the victim...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager is dead and two more are seriously injured after the car they were traveling in crashed into a tree in Marshfield, according to authorities. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Marshfield police received a call about the crash in the area of...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — An accused serial rapist has been charged in connection with six attacks in the West Springfield area. Ali Ghaffar, 20, faces numerous charges, including multiple counts of aggravated rape, rape and kidnapping. Investigators say Ghaffar would offer women a ride and drive them to a remote area of West Springfield, where he would sexually assault them.
Her editor remembers her as “a bright and talented woman with so much promise.”. On March 19, a shooting left two dead and three injured outside a restaurant in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, was among the individuals who were shot and killed, according to a police news release.
A newly released video shows a Maine woman before she died 12 years ago in a string of suspected serial killings. Megan Waterman was among 11 sets of human remains that were found on a stretch of beach in Long Island, New York. The video, released Tuesday by the Suffolk...
A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg while commuting on a MBTA bus in Boston on Monday morning, according to the Boston Police Department. Boston police said officers responded to the gunshot incident at 10:25 a.m., the bus was parked at 943 Morton Street near Blue Hill Avenue. A...
A hiker in the woods near Monson required rescue after he plunged 30 feet into an underground water storage tank, Massachusetts police said. The 32-year-old man fell into the tank at about 8 p.m. Monday, March 21, police said on Facebook. Emergency crews spent about three hours rescuing the man,...
The stepmom of a New Hampshire girl missing for more than two years is facing new criminal charges unrelated to the case. The girl, Harmony Montgomery, who would now be 7 years old, has not been seen since the fall of 2019, when she was 5, police said. On Tuesday...
CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
