Revere, MA

Suspect in Revere Police Shooting Arraigned on Several Charges Monday

By John Lynds
reverejournal.com
 2 days ago

The man who shot at Revere Police officers Friday, forcing them to return fire and hit the man in the foot, was arraigned Monday in Chelsea District Court on several charges. District Attorney Kevin Harden announced Daniel Cote, 32, of Revere was ordered held without bail on charges that he shot...

reverejournal.com

