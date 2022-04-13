ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Frank R. James considered suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q4X2d_0f7tMuSB00

NEW YORK (AP) — A man sought in connection with an attack on a subway train in Brooklyn that left 10 people shot — and once again interrupted New York City’s long journey to post-pandemic normalcy — is now considered a suspect, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday.

Investigators had initially been searching for Frank R. James as a person of interest. Police said Tuesday that James rented a van possibly connected to Tuesday’s violence, but that they weren’t sure whether he was responsible for the shooting itself. Adams, speaking to NPR on Wednesday morning, did not offer details on why officials were now seeking James as a suspect beyond citing “new information that became available to the team.”

Two injured when chase ends in crash in Cleveland

Authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and sometimes railed against Adams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hc2Ua_0f7tMuSB00
Police are looking for Frank James as a person of interest in connection with a shooting on a Brooklyn subway on April 12, 2022, according to the NYPD (Credit: NYPD)

“This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof and it’s going to die a violent death. There’s nothing going to stop that,” James said in one video.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell called the posts “concerning” and officials tightened security for Adams, who was already isolating following a positive COVID-19 test Sunday.

Adams said Wednesday that investigators were zeroed in on finding James.

“We are going to continue to close the loop around him and bring him in, and continue the investigation into this horrific act against innocent New Yorkers,” the Democrat said on MSNBC.

The gunman sent off smoke grenades in a crowded subway car and then fired at least 33 shots with a 9 mm handgun, police said. Five gunshot victims were in critical condition but all 10 wounded in the shooting were expected to survive. At least a dozen others who escaped gunshot wounds were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

One passenger, Jordan Javier, thought the first popping sound he heard was a book dropping. Then there was another pop. People started moving toward the front of the car, he said, and he realized there was smoke.

When the train pulled into the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood, people ran out and were directed to another train across the platform. Passengers wept and prayed as they rode away from the scene, Javier said.

“I’m just grateful to be alive,” he said.

The station was open as usual Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after the violence. Commuter Jude Jacques, who takes the D train to his job as a fire safety director some two blocks from the shooting scene, said he prays every morning but had a special request on Wednesday.

“I said, ‘God, everything is in your hands,’” Jacques said. “I was antsy, and you can imagine why. Everybody is scared because it just happened.”

The subway system as a whole was operating normally on Wednesday, with police checking backpacks at some stations, including the Atlantic Avenue/Barclay’s Center hub.

Tuesday’s shooter fled in the chaos, leaving behind the gun, extended magazines, a hatchet, detonated and undetonated smoke grenades, a black garbage can, a rolling cart, gasoline and the key to a U-Haul van.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYm1c_0f7tMuSB00
    Emergency personel crowd the streets near a subway station in New York City on April 12, 2022, after at least 16 people were injured during a rush-hour shooting in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28y0Wb_0f7tMuSB00
    Members of the New York Police Department and emergency personel crowd the streets near a subway station in the New York City borough of Brooklyn on April 12, 2022. – At least 13 people have been injured during a shooting incident, authorities said. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0afIyL_0f7tMuSB00
    Members of the New York Police Department and emergency vehicles crowd the streets after at least 13 people were injured during a rush-hour shooting at a subway station in the New York borough of Brooklyn on April 12, 2022, where authorities said “several undetonated devices” were recovered amid chaotic scenes. – Ambulances lined the street outside the 36th Street subway station, where a New York police spokeswoman told AFP officers responded to a 911 call of a person shot at 8:27 am (1227 GMT). The suspect was still at large, according to Manhattan borough president Mark Levine. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTVjA_0f7tMuSB00
    New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EnmIj_0f7tMuSB00
    New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ih2mZ_0f7tMuSB00
    New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26NjmU_0f7tMuSB00
    Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. According to authorities, multiple people have reportedly been shot and several undetonated devices were discovered at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in the Sunset Park neighborhood. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDuFy_0f7tMuSB00
    Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. According to authorities, multiple people have reportedly been shot and several undetonated devices were discovered at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in the Sunset Park neighborhood. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3zMj_0f7tMuSB00
    Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. According to authorities, multiple people have reportedly been shot and several undetonated devices were discovered at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in the Sunset Park neighborhood. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxYAZ_0f7tMuSB00
    Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. According to authorities, multiple people have reportedly been shot and several undetonated devices were discovered at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in the Sunset Park neighborhood. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

That key led investigators to James, who has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. The van was later found, unoccupied, near a station where investigators determined the gunman had entered the subway system, Essig said.

Rambling, profanity-filled YouTube videos apparently posted by James, who is Black, are replete with violent language and bigoted comments, some against other Black people.

In one video, posted a day before the attack, he criticizes crime against Black people and says drastic action is needed.

“You got kids going in here now taking machine guns and mowing down innocent people,” James says. “It’s not going to get better until we make it better,” he said, adding that he thought things would only change if certain people were “stomped, kicked and tortured” out of their “comfort zone.”

Several videos mention New York’s subways.

A Feb. 20 video says the mayor and governor’s plan to address homelessness and safety in the subway system “is doomed for failure” and refers to himself as a “victim” of the city’s mental health programs. A Jan. 25 video criticizes Adams’ plan to end gun violence .

Adams said in a video statement that the city “will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by a single individual.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Wisconsin State
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspects tackle, rob victim in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help identifying two suspects they say are behind a series of violent robberies in Brooklyn. At least one of the incidents was caught on video. Police say they've struck at least eight times, and have stolen at least $3,500 from various victims. The first incident took place on Nov. 26 on Hart Street in Brooklyn near Irving Avenue. In that incident, they approached the victim from behind, shoved him to the ground, and stole his cellphone, wallet, and headphones. Similar incidents took place in December - including three robberies on Christmas Eve. The most recent incident took place on March 7 on Bleecker Street near Wyckoff Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank James
US News and World Report

New York Subway Shooting Suspect Arrested on Mass Transit Violence Charge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The man suspected of setting off smoke bombs and spraying gunfire inside a New York City subway car, injuring 23 people, was arrested on Wednesday on a federal charge of violently attacking a mass transportation system, capping an around-the-clock manhunt. Frank James, 62, was taken into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KESQ

Teen attacked by group inside subway station

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) — A group of about seven men are wanted for attacking a teenager in a train station in Brooklyn. The NYPD released surveillance video showing the group repeatedly punching the 14-year-old boy. It happened on Monday, March 14 at 3:57 a.m. on the mezzanine...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#New York City Subway#Nypd#Ap#Npr
Daily News

Man fatally struck by Brooklyn train after falling between moving subway cars

A man walking between moving subway cars in Brooklyn fell to the tracks and died, police said Monday. The victim was moving between cars on a Manhattan-bound F train when he fell near the Seventh Ave. station in Park Slope about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, cops said. He was then struck by the train and died at the scene. Cops are still trying to determine his identity. ©2022 New York Daily News. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Rolling Stone

A Person of Interest Has Been Identified in Brooklyn Subway Shooting

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (4/12): A person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting on Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the New York City Police Department. NYPD shared photos of a person identified as Frank James, along with a tip line via an online statement early Tuesday evening. “This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 1-800-577-TIPS,” the tweet states. This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67 —...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy