"King of Reggaeton" Daddy Yankee is going on his last tour and will be making a stop at the Mohegan Sun Arena Sept. 2. On Sunday, the Puerto Rican reggaetonero, 45, announced he was retiring from music after 32 years. He will be releasing one final album "Legendaddy" Friday and going on his final "La Ultima Vuelta" tour starting Aug. 10.

MUSIC ・ 23 DAYS AGO