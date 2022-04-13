ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Chris Mason to succeed Laura Kuenssberg as BBC political editor

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r7AWe_0f7tMZ7200
Chris Mason, currently host of Radio 4’s Any Questions?, says he is pleased to be taking on ‘the most extraordinary job’ in British broadcasting.

Chris Mason has been named as the BBC’s new political editor, replacing Laura Kuenssberg in one of the most prominent and powerful roles in British journalism.

The 41-year-old Yorkshire-born reporter has been at the BBC for 20 years, including a decade reporting on Westminster for television and radio. The role gives him an unparalleled ability to shape how the UK interprets Westminster politics – and the government’s policies. As a result, he will face enormous pressure from Downing Street and opposition parties who want to shape narratives to fit their agenda.

Mason only applied for the job a week ago, after BBC bosses abandoned the original recruitment process at the last minute and quietly reopened the vacancy to applications. He had been offered jobs by other rival outlets and the BBC was keen to keep him, with the likes of Times Radio previously attempting to secure his services.

He will take up the job at the end of May, replacing Kuenssberg who is moving to host the BBC’s main Sunday morning political interview programme. She held the job during one of the most challenging periods for the BBC’s political output, where it had to deal with unprecedented public scrutiny of its journalism and the style of its reporting on the government.

Mason said he was delighted to be taking on “the most extraordinary job in British broadcasting and journalism”.

He is currently host of BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions? but will step down from that position in the summer. He was previously part of the Brexitcast presenting team and was highly rated by the team at BBC Breakfast, where he did shifts as a stand-in presenter.

The journalist is in line for a substantial pay increase as a result of his promotion. In 2017 he publicly stated his salary was £60,000 a year and though he has taken on extra work since then, he remains below the £150,000-a-year threshold that requires the BBC to disclose an individual’s earnings. Kuenssberg was paid £260,000 for the job.

The BBC initially went through an extensive external recruitment process for the political editor, interviewing the likes of the Daily Mirror’s Pippa Crerar and the BBC’s Alex Forsyth to create an all-female shortlist.

Sky News’ Sophy Ridge and ITV’s Anushka Asthana made the final round of interviews, with one of them expected to get the role, only for the BBC’s bosses to reconsider their options at the last minute – with Ridge being considered as more of a presenter than a reporter. Although Mason did not originally apply for the position he was being offered jobs by external organisations, and in the past fortnight BBC bosses suggested he should put his name forward.

Last week applications were reopened for a few days – although this was not made public and the form was only accessible to people who already knew the web address, suggesting it may have been done mainly to allow Mason to apply. Interviews and the final announcement were then rushed through.

According to one individual with knowledge of the recruitment process, the BBC seemed unsure whether they wanted the next political editor to be an individual who would break big exclusives or a reporter who could competently summarise and analyse the news.

The BBC had been hurt after it missed out on most of the stories about the lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street, but in the end has gone with an individual who is seen internally as a safe pair of hands. The incoming BBC news CEO, Deborah Turness, is thought likely to have been consulted on the appointment as part of her vision for the broadcaster.

Mason said: “I clamber upon the shoulders of giants like Laura [Kunessberg], Nick [Robinson] and Andrew [Marr] with a smattering of trepidation and a shedload of excitement and enthusiasm. To lead the best team of journalists in the business on the best news patch of the lot is something I’d never even dared dream of. I can’t wait to get started.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

BBC Three: relaunched live TV channel struggles to win viewers

When BBC Three relaunched as a live television channel earlier this year, the corporation hoped its counterintuitive punt on a youth-focused broadcast outlet would help it reach new audiences. Instead, the channel’s shows are consistently being beaten in the ratings by repeats of old history programmes featuring the deceased steeplejack Fred Dibnah on BBC Four.
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

BBC editors react to Sunak's 2022 Spring Statement

Laura Kuenssberg, Faisal Islam and Simon Jack react to the headlines from the chancellor's update on the UK economy. The BBC’s political editor explained the significance of a National Insurance rise and pledges for future tax cuts in Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement. While our economics editor examined the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deborah Turness
Person
Laura Kuenssberg
Hello Magazine

BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty reacts as colleague lands replacement

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty has congratulated her fellow BBC colleague, Chris Mason, who has landed the role of Political Editor, taking over from Laura Kuenssberg. Taking to Twitter, the news host reacted to a post from the BBC News Press Team account, which read: "Delighted to announce the appointment of @ChrisMasonBBC as the BBC's new Political Editor. Chris will take up his post in May after the local elections."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dan Stevens shocks The One Show hosts as he calls Boris Johnson a ‘criminal’ who ‘really should resign’

Dan Stevens stunned the presenters of The One Show as he criticised Boris Johnson live on UK television.The Conservative leader is currently facing calls to resign after being fined, along with Rishi Sunak, for breaking lockdown to attend illegal parties at Downing Street.He is the first sitting prime minister ever found to have broken the law.While appearing on the BBC magazine show on Thursday (13 April) to promote his forthcoming series Gaslit, which deals with the Watergate scandal of the Seventies, the British actor spoke out against Johnson.“What you’ve got is a criminal for a leader who is wrapped...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio#Bbc One#Bbc News#Uk#British#Westminster#Times Radio#Bbc Radio 4
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Steve Sutcliffe obituary

My father, Steve Sutcliffe, who has died suddenly, aged 75, worked for the Guardian for nearly 20 years, becoming administration manager in 1980. The highlight of his career was the move of the paper’s printing operations from Gray’s Inn Road to the Isle of Dogs, in east London – the contract for the new print site was agreed in 1984 and the first papers rolled off its presses in 1988.
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

239K+
Followers
64K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy