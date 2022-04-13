ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura middle schoolers invent bike-friendly tote bag for a local food bank

By Isaiah Murtaugh, Ventura County Star
 2 days ago
A group of student roboticists from Ventura's Cabrillo Middle School have reinvented the tote bag for a local food bank, making it easier for patrons to carry or pedal their food back home.

The Rusty Sailors robotics team crafted a tote that converts to a backpack with the simple cinch of a strap. They put their new design to the test Monday, handing out the newfangled food-filled tote bags during a Ventura County Food Share distribution event at The River Community Church.

The bags were inspired by a trip to one of Food Share's Kitchen-Free programs for people who do not have a kitchen. Laurie Lowder, one of the robotics team coaches, watched two men struggling to carry Food Share's standard tote bags on their bicycles and asked the team if a better bag might be possible.

"There's always so many things you can add to better the product," Saanvi Joshi, a team leader, said.

The Sailors came up with an ingeniously simple solution: wrap each strap from one the lip of the bag through a pair of stitched slots on the opposite side to an attachment point on the bottom of the bag.

Tug the straps through the slot and they cinch the mouth of the bag shut while becoming a pair of backpack straps.

Seventh grader Izzy Quiroz sewed a prototype that won a grant to go into production mode, then recruited an aunt to modify another 100 bags.

The students handed out 15-20 food-filled bags at Monday's event and are waiting for the results of a QR code-based survey from patrons. They said reactions were positive.

"It was inspiring," Joshi said.

The team concocted the project as part of their preparation for the FIRST Robotics Lego League and received a nomination for the competition's Global Innovation Award at the Southern California Regionals in December. They'll find out if they're a semi-finalist later this spring.

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com.

