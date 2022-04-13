ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

40-year-old Keonia Brown dead, man injured after a vehicle crashed into a home in Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley, CA)

 2 days ago

Authorities identified 40-year-old Keonia Brown as the woman who lost her life while a man received injuries following a crash Monday in Moreno Valley.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place on Indian Street. The emergency crews actively responded to the scene and, on arrival, found two people pinned inside the dark SUV [...]

April 13, 2022

