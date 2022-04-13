Flood Advisory issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Norfork, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Izard; Sharp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN IZARD...FULTON...NORTHERN BAXTER AND WEST CENTRAL SHARP COUNTIES At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fawn Park, or 8 miles north of Mountain Home, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mountain Home... Cherokee Village Bull Shoals... Salem in Fulton County Ash Flat... Horseshoe Bend Mammoth Spring... Lakeview in Baxter County Oxford... Viola Franklin... Ballard Arkawana... Bexar Flint Springs... Ott Sturkie... Byron Diamond Bay... Ozark Regional Airport HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

IZARD COUNTY, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO